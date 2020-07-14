SI All-American
Football
SI All-American Candidate Beaux Collins Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Beaux Collins
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 195 pounds
Position: Wide Receiver
School: Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco 
Committed to: Clemson
Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Big frame with good overall definition and impressive length. Fairly thick arms and torso. Tight waist with athletic-looking lower half. 

Athleticism: Good release off the line with quick hands and feet. Capable of wiggling away from press coverage and can stem up defensive backs well on the perimeter. He has good play speed and can stack when attacking vertical coverage. He offers a big strike zone. Capable of plucking away from his body. Functions with good strength and can impact the run game as a blocker. 

Instincts: Appears to have a release plan versus both press and off-coverage. Flashes a club/arm-over when threatened at the line. Good initial stemming and works with urgency in the route phase. Can use foot fire and square cuts at breakpoints. Alert and aware with a good feel for coverage voids - willing to break off routes in scramble phase to find space. Solid vision with the ball in his hands to acquire fair YAC. 

Polish: Has lined up in the boundary, to the field, and in the slot to this point. Appears to have a good understanding of some subtle nuances of releases and route running, and is comfortable doing multiple things. Will need to learn how to alter his tempo in appropriate routes and continue being more consistent with his mitts at catch points. Should be ready to contribute early in his college career. 

Bottom Line: Collins has the size, frame, length, speed and polish a program wants in a high school receiver prospect. He has played against elite competition at Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco, which has prepared him well for the college game. Aside from his physical tools, Collins has good instincts at the line and functional awareness, as well as a big catch radius. He’s a scheme-versatile receiver who is capable of becoming a core contributor to a college offense’s passing attack.

