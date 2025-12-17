Ohio State finally receives amazing news regarding Legend Bey's recruitment

The chaotic recruitment saga of Legend Bey appears to have reached its conclusion after a series of back-and-forth commitments.

The official destination for the four-star recruit will be Columbus, Ohio.

Bey, who played quarterback in high school but is being recruited as a wide receiver/running back, is signing with Ohio State, according to Hayes Fawcett of Rivals.

This comes hours after the Texas recruit was granted release from his signing with the Tennessee Volunteers on Tuesday.

BREAKING: Four-Star ATH Legend Bey is signing with Ohio State, he tells me for @rivals⁰⁰He was officially granted his release from Tennessee earlier this evening



Bey is ranked as the No. 4 ATH in the 2026 Rivals300⁰⁰https://t.co/Jb01N9Pzze pic.twitter.com/cS6m7lAUib — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 16, 2025

The 17-year-old’s journey through recruitment has been a whirlwind, first committing to the Vols in June. In November, Bey flipped his commitment to Ohio State, a victory for the Buckeyes, who had been building towards a top-five recruiting class.

After it was thought Bey’s decision to sign as a Buckeye would be final, he flipped once again and signed back with Tennessee Dec. 3. If the flip back to the Vols wasn’t eventful enough, later that day Bey posted on X that he was pressured by his family to sign with Tennessee.

Tennessee signee Legend Bey with an interesting tweet.



Never a dull moment in recruiting pic.twitter.com/ct2morhz2Q — More Important Issues (@More_Issues) December 4, 2025

The tweet was quickly deleted.

It was reported that Bey’s mother refused to sign off on the letter of intent that would make the four-star recruit a Buckeye. If Bey wanted to make his own decision, he would have to wait until his 18th birthday on Dec. 24 to do so. Ohio State was willing to wait.

Tuesday, it was announced that Bey had been formally granted his release from the Volunteers. This came as no surprise, as it was seemingly a matter of time until Bey came back to Ohio State.

The four-star recruit out of Forney, Texas, threw for 1,341 yards and 15 touchdowns during the 2025 season. 247Sports lists Bey’s position simply as “athlete" because of the quarterback produced on the ground in high school.

That same 2025 season, he ran for 1,626 yards, a slight step down from his over 1,900 rushing-yard season the year prior. Bey accounted for 94 total touchdowns from 2023 to 2025, 57 of which were rushing touchdowns.

The dynamic high school quarterback has the potential to develope into a high-speed skill position player with the Buckeyes. He will join an already impressive 2026 Ohio State recruiting class that contains the likes of Chris Henry Jr., ranked as the No. 1 wide receiver recruit in 247Sports’ composite rankings.

Henry also gave the Buckeyes a scare in early December, as he never officially signed with the Buckeyes until Dec. 5.