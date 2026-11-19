Success hasn't always been found on Saturdays this season for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

But that isn't stopping the program from keeping up its reputation off of it.

Just last week, Ohio State's coaching staff was able to sway four-star running back Daylon Gordon from the Texas State Bobcats, flipping his commitment to the program that calls Columbus home. Since then, though, Gordon has started to pull headlines more than he had in months past.

First gaining traction on an X post from Hayes Fawcett, the National Recruiting and Transfer Portal Reporter for Rivals, Gordon has been tearing up the gridiron.

He has jumped all the way up to the No. 5 spot in the Class of 2027 running back rankings, as his senior season has showcased his skill set to the highest degree. He has over 3,000 all-purpose yards, over 1,500 rushing yards, nearly 1,000 receiving yards and a whopping 40 touchdowns.

There aren't many players in his class, let alone the nation, who are capable of putting up those types of numbers.

I’m blessed to have such an explosive senior year. Senior highlights! @Rivals @247Sports @AHMO_FOOTBALL @OhioStateFB



40❗️touchdowns

3008 ❗️total yds

1527 rush yds

150 carries

925 receiving yds

37 receptions

493 return yds

13 returns

63 pass yds https://t.co/HOASWO8ROJ pic.twitter.com/f7GKmzjWN0 — Daylon Gordon 4⭐️ (@DaylonG2027) November 18, 2026

And the Buckeyes have to be happy they were able to flip him when they did.

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

After getting him to jump from Texas State to Ohio State, officially confirmed on Nov. 11, the 5-foot-9, 195-pounder shone brightly in his final high school game with the Wylie Pirates, competing in the bi-district round of the Class 6A Division I playoffs against Rockwall High School.

According to the Wylie News, Gordon totaled 138 rushing yards and 215 receiving yards on seven catches, all while finding the end zone three times in the Pirates' passing attack. He also stole the spotlight early against Rockwall, returning a kickoff 77 yards to the house.

His chunk-play capabilities are something that the Buckeyes will certainly welcome to the running back room, especially as the play at that position has been rocky in the 2026 season.

Looking to find their next dual-threat back who can both run the rock and get out in open space and haul in a pass, Gordon's development once he puts on the scarlet and grey will be intriguing to watch.

Ohio State Updated 2027 Player Recruiting Rankings (via Rivals)



#3: Wyatt Smith - EDGE

#5: David Jacobs - EDGE

#37: Marcus Fakatou - DL

#48: Jamier Brown - WR

#61: Kellen Wymer - OL

#70: Prince Goldsby - LB

#71: Daylon Gordon - RB

#80: Karlos May - OL



Serious talent is coming. — Ohio State Football Recruiting (@OhioStateFBChat) November 16, 2026

According to 247Sports, he is ranked as the No. 91-ranked recruit overall, No. 5-ranked running back and No. 9-ranked player in the state of Texas in the Class of 2027. Rivals even has Gordon listed as the No. 71 player in his class.

Along the way, he has received offers from Baylor, Florida State, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Houston and Texas Tech.

For the Buckeyes to be one of the only Power 4 schools to pretty much appear out of the blue and swoop him up from the Bobcats is a testament not just to the recruiting staff's ability to find him, but also to lure him to Ohio.

Over the past few weeks, the Buckeyes have continued to add more talent to their Class of 2027 board, with many high-profile recruits on it, Gordon now included.