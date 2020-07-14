SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Ben Christman Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Ben Christman
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-6, 305 pounds
Position: Offensive tackle
School: Richfield (Ohio) Revere
Committed to: Ohio State
Projected Position: Offensive guard

Frame: Filled out lower half with strong trunk. Classic interior prospect build with a powerful physique.

Athleticism: Looks far more athletic on skip pulls and outside zone plays than he ever does in pass pro. He tends to be a knee and waist bender in pass prop, but rolls his hips through context exceptionally well on the second level.

Instincts:Through the echo of the whistle type of football player. Will not stop until his opponent is on his back in high school, which could translate. At least you won’t have to worry about him quitting on a block.

Polish: The pass set needs work, but he’s set and ready to be an inside zone, drive you off the point specialist. Just a big and bruising prospect. This is a “trust the measurable” type of football player. They don’t make them bigger.

Bottom Line: Christman is a guard, no ifs or buts about it, and that’s okay because Ohio State asks their guards to man up with three techniques and he will have no problems physically with those types of players. He’s a run block specialist and plays with a nasty demeanor.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American