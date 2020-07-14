SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Gabriel Rubio Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Gabriel Rubio
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-6, 285 pounds
Position: Defensive Tackle
School: Saint Peters (Mo.) Lutheran
Committed To: Notre Dame
Projected Position: Defensive Tackle

Frame: Square and wide shoulders with thick arms and bulk throughout the body. Big lower-half/trunk with big thighs and hips. 

Athleticism: Excellent strength and power. Plays even bigger than his size at the point of attack. Violent and active with his mitts. Easy anchor ability. Can toss and throw to shed/disengage. Fair torso rotation as a pass-rusher after impact and entry point. Surprising agility and quickness in tight space to close and finish. Gets a good fit and thump at collision points on ball-carriers 

Instincts: Natural to punch, lockout, and anchor to peak and read. Solid eye discipline and ball-location skills post-snap versus the run. Will widen his vertical track some to alter setpoints and punch timing when rushing from edges. Good initial reaction and alertness in reaction phase of his rush to counter before squeezing. 

Polish: Has played everywhere across the defensive front from 0, 1, 2, 3, 4i, and 5-technique alignments. Has been used as a looper on stunts and has even been asked to drop into coverage. Advanced hand usage for a high school player with an impressive toolbox that allows him to have a plan. Arsenal consists of power/bull rush, swim, swipe, club-and-rip, and even has flashed a rare hump move. Has size, strength, and hand usage to impact a roster very early in his college career. 

Bottom Line: Rubio’s father, Angel Rubio, played defensive line in the NFL and it appears he has schooled Gabriel well. The younger Rubio doesn’t just rely on his size and point-of-attack power, as he uses his hands violently in diverse ways to make plays. He projects to be capable of playing 0, 1, 4i, and 5-technique on different fronts at the collegiate level. He doesn’t possess great lower-half twitch or space-athleticism, yet his tools make him a fit in a read-and-react style defensive scheme with some 2-gap concepts.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American