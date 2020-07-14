SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Lee Hunter Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Lee Hunter
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 292 pounds
Position: Offensive Tackle 
School: Prichard (Ala.) Mattie T. Blount
Committed to: Auburn 
Projected Position: Defensive Tackle 

Frame: First off the bus frame with massive upper body. Elite length with basketball-like wingspan. Room to tone midsection and add strength and mass to lower half. 

Athleticism: Two-sport standout with success on the basketball court, particularly earlier in prep career. In football, plays on both sides of the line with success to the point that an offensive line projection isn’t far off. Dabbled at tight end as an underclassman with some success down the field. Runs with great stride relative to size but excels in tight spaces due to quickness. 

Instincts: Hard to move at the point of contact on either side of the ball. Great length makes disengaging easier on defense while keeping defenders at bay while blocking. Labors but finishes with power and pop, flashing great quickness along the way. 

Polish: Immense power prospect with early-stage pass-rushing moves and head-snapping finishing ability. Tends to play high at times with a motor that can stall, but when motivated there are few trenchmen with his potential. Strong enough to shift a gap with his free hand and quick enough to pressure the passer with a swim or club counter. 

Bottom Line: Hunter has the physical tools to be a trench force no matter where he lines up in college. It doesn’t take much imagination to see him as a two-gapping interior defender or as a right tackle stalwart on offense. For now, he’s most comfortable on defense as an elite run-stopping nose who can collapse a pocket with sheer force. As his polish matches his length and flash, he could push for All-American status in the SEC.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American