Ohio State Buckeyes Flip Talented 2026 Defensive Recruit From Florida
Despite the holiday weekend, the Ohio State Buckeyes and head coach Ryan Day are still continuing their dominant run on the 2026 recruiting trail with a in-state defensive commit to kick off the weekend.
Rivals/On3Sports' Hayes Fawcett reported on Friday that 2026 three-star defensive lineman Jamir Perez has flipped his commitment from the Florida Gators to the Buckeyes.
After receiving an offer from head coach Billy Napier and the Gators in May, the Ohio native would take an official visit to Florida and quickly commit by the end of the month. However, the tides began to shift for the young talent this summer, as he took an official visit to Columbus on Jun. 20. And just a few weeks later, Perez has now joined Day's impressive 2026 recruiting class.
The Glenville High School product stands as the No. 74 defensive lineman in the 2026 class, as well as the No. 29-ranked player in the state of Ohio, according to 247Sports' Composite Ratings. Perez is the second prospect from Glenville to commit to the Buckeyes alongside four-star linebacker Cincere Johnson, while also becoming the eighth 2026 in-state recruit in Day's current class.
Ohio State still remains at the No. 5-ranked program in the 2026 recruiting cycle, according to 247Sports' Composite Ratings. The addition of Perez now gives the Buckeyes three defensive lineman commits in the class with four-star Damari Simeon and three-star Cameron Brickle.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes News Here
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes are in Uncharted Territory for One Major Reason
MORE: Ohio State Fans Will be Seething Over Controversial Big Ten Prediction
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Superstar Rejected Nike for Very Personal Reason
MORE: Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith Gets Candid on Buckeyes QB
MORE: Commanders' Terry McLaurin Could Land With Steelers, Aaron Rodgers