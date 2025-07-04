Ohio State Buckeyes Flip Talented 2026 Defensive Recruit From Florida

BREAKING: Class of 2026 DL Jamir “JJ” Perez has Flipped his Commitment from Florida to Ohio State, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’4 350 DL from Cleveland, OH had been Committed to the Gators since May



“The best in Ohio stay in Ohio”https://t.co/5iuVqMrYiJ pic.twitter.com/6nz1uQOmGB