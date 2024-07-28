Ohio State Buckeyes Reclaim No. 1 Recruiting Class With On3
Every other school in the country is chasing the Ohio State Buckeyes when it comes to the 2025 recruiting class. The Buckeyes were previously the No. 1 overall rated class on every major recruiting website prior to several massive commitments for the Alabama Crimson Tide. On3 then bumped the Buckeyes back to No. 2, just behind Alabama.
That did not last too long though. Hayes Fawcett of On3 announced that the Buckeyes have reclaimed the No. 1 class ranking in their On3 team rankings. The Buckeyes currently hold commitments from 24 prospects including three from five-star recruits, 15 from four-star recruits and six from three-star recruits. On3 has the Buckeyes listed at a 94.054 total score for the 2025 class.
Alabama now falls back to No. 2 with 22 total commits and a 93.985 score. The LSU Tigers are No. 3, the Georgia Bulldogs are No. 4 and the Oregon Ducks remain at No. 5.
No other Big Ten teams sit in the top 10 with the Buckeyes and Ducks at the moment. However, five are ranked between No. 14 and No. 20. The Michigan Wolverines currently sit at No. 14, the Penn State Nittany Lions at No. 17, the USC Trojans at No. 18, the Washington Huskies at No. 19 and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at No. 20. The Wisconsin Badgers are just outside the top 20 at No. 22.
The Ohio State Buckeyes have several opportunities to add to their recruiting class and extend their lead at the top in August. Numerous five-star prospects will be announcing their commitments soon. Star Ohio safety Trey McNutt pushed his commitment date back to August 3rd, interior offennsive lineman Josh Petty is scheduled to announce on August 12th, offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. on August 17th and Jaime Ffrench on August 30th.
Ohio State also recently jumped into the mix for wide receiver Jerome Myles after he decommitted from Ole Miss. It does not appear like Ryan Day and the Buckeyes are getting content and slowing down. This is full steam ahead towards a potentially record setting recruiting class.