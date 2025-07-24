Buckeyes Now

Ohio State Buckeyes, Ryan Day Get Bad News Regarding 2027 QB Target

The Ohio State Buckeyes and head coach Ryan Day received some unfortunate news in regards to this 2027 QB target on Thursday.

Ohio State Buckeyes mascot Brutus cheers during the second half of the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Oregon Ducks at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025. Ohio State won 41-21. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
After missing out on 2027 five-star wide receiver Kesean Bowman, the unfortunate luck for the Ohio State Buckeyes and head coach Ryan Day continues on the 2027 recruiting trail.

Rivals' Hayes Fawcett reported on Thursday that 2027 four-star quarterback Teddy Jarrard has committed to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish over Day and the Buckeyes.

Jarrard is the No. 14 quarterback in the 2027 recruiting cycle, as well as a top-25 prospect in the state of Georgia, according to 247Sports' Composite Ratings. The highly-rated high school prospect is coming off a phenomenal season at North Cobb High School, as he threw for 2,752 yards and 31 touchdowns while completing 68.7 percent of his attempts. And despite Day's late push for Jarrard, the Buckeyes were unable to land the Georgia product.

Luckily for Day and the Buckeyes, the program has the No. 8 quarterback in the 2027 recruiting cycle in Brady Edmunds. The four-star prospect has been commitment to the program since Dec. 2, which came just a few days after Edmunds took an unofficial visit to Columbus. Both Edmunds and five-star wide receiver Jamier Brown are currently the lone recruits committed to the Buckeyes in the 2027 class.

Dylan Feltovich attended John Carroll University and started working for numerous sites in the On SI network in 2023 as a staff writer. He has covered high school and college events around the Northeast Ohio area for several years.

