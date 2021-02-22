Kyle McCord Earns National High School Player of the Year

McCord won back-to-back state titles at St. Joseph High School in Philadelphia and he's already enrolled at Ohio State for this semester.

Ohio State freshman quarterback Kyle McCord just picked up some impressive national hardware.

McCord was named the High School Football America/NHSCA National High School Football Player of the Year.

An early enrollee in Columbus already, McCord led Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph to a second consecutive state championship during a truncated season. They finished the year 6-0 and beat York Central, 62-13 to win the state title.

McCord finished his high school career with 6,887 yards passing and 88 touchdowns. He is an SI All-American and comes to Ohio State with a chance to compete with redshirt freshmen C.J. Stroud and Jack Miller III as the Buckeyes starting quarterback, after Justin Fields declared for the NFL Draft.

Meanwhile, McCord is the second consecutive Buckeye to win this award. Rising sophomore wide receiver Julian Fleming, who also attended high school in Pennsylvania, was last year's national player of the year. McCord becomes the fourth Pennsylvania native to earn this recognition.

McCord and the Buckeyes are going through winter workouts right now with spring practice quickly approaching. He is one of more than a dozen incoming freshmen that chose to enroll at Ohio State after the fall semester ended, which gives them an extra six months to get ingrained in the football program and would provide valuable practice reps this spring. Ohio State's incoming freshmen class is widely regarded as the No. 2 class in the country.

