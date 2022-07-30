How Brock Glenn's Commitment Impacts Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Class

Ohio State’s exhaustive search for a quarterback finally came to an end on Saturday afternoon when Memphis (Tenn.) Lausanne Collegiate School four-star Brock Glenn committed to the Buckeyes over finalists Auburn, Florida State, LSU and TCU.

The 6-foot-2 and 195-pound Glenn is coming off a junior season in which he threw for 1,576 yards and 23 touchdowns to lead the Lynx to the Division II-AA West regional championship and appearance in the state semifinals. He also rushed for 161 yards and three more scores.

Glenn – whose full legal name is Auburn Brock Glenn – comes from a family that grew up rooting for the Tigers. His grandfather graduated from Auburn in 1963 and his uncle and cousin attended the university, as well.

Fortunately, Ohio State was able to overcome his name and family ties thanks to the staff’s development at the quarterback position as of late, as well as his growing relationship with head coach Ryan Day and quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis.

The Buckeyes didn’t even offer Glenn until early June, and had they waited any longer, he would have likely committed to the Tigers in June ahead of a trip to the Elite 11 Finals. His official visit to Columbus on June 17-19 gave him more to think about and he pushed his commitment timeline back as a result.

During the Elite 11 Finals, Glenn went toe-to-toe with some of the nation’s best quarterbacks – including Oregon five-star commit Dante Moore, USC five-star pledge Malachi Nelson and Baylor four-star commit Austin Novosad, who the Buckeyes also welcomed for an official visit last month – and put his strong arm, accuracy and ability to make plays on the move on display.

“Glenn worked incredibly well on the run over the last two days of the event,” SI All-American director of recruiting John Garcia said. “The first time he separated himself from others was on a roll to his left with a sideline pass during the pro day workout, a completion he hit that most quarterbacks missed by wide margins.

“Glenn was among the most comfortable on the move with the stationary targets, too, and was singled out by the Elite 11 staff for working the movement boldly during third-level attempts Thursday.”

Glenn also possesses a college-ready frame and doesn’t have a lot of wasted motion between the snap and releasing the football, which will give him a head start when he arrives on campus. He appears to rush his thought process at times, though that's something Day and Dennis will help him with.

“The arm talent and athleticism is very impressive, but he has a lot to prove from a production and consistency standpoint,” Irish Breakdown’s Bryan Driskell said. “He has a powerful arm and possesses a very quick, clean throwing motion. He gets the ball out in a hurry and it jumps out of his hand with good velocity. His ability to throw with power on the run also stands out, and Glenn attacks the middle of the field aggressively.

“Glenn still needs work on the finer points of the game. He can get loose with his mechanics on film, and when that happens his ball placement takes a dip. He can change speeds effectively, but he isn't quite as accurate when he slows his arm down. He tends to throw high, which tells me he his release point is constantly too early, but that can be corrected.”

As for how he fits into the class, Glenn will likely be the Buckeyes’ only commitment at the position this cycle. Ohio State will carry just three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster this fall, and that will likely remain the case next year after C.J. Stroud heads to the NFL.

It’s unlikely Glenn will battle Kyle McCord and Devin Brown for a starting spot as a true freshman, but he’ll bring some much-needed depth in 2023, then compete for the job after a few years on the roster.

There will likely be attrition at the position after McCord and Brown go head-to-head, so Glenn could very well be under center for the Buckeyes as a redshirt freshman or redshirt sophomore – assuming he can beat out 2024 Chandler, Ariz., five-star Dylan Raiola for the gig.

