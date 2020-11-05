SI.com
Recruiting: Ohio State Lands Class of 2022 Top-15 Tight End Benji Gosnell

Brendan Gulick

The Buckeyes recruiting Class of 2022 has strengthened.

Ohio State has gotten a verbal commitment from tight end Benji Gosnell, a junior from East Surry High School in North Carolina. He is considered one of the top 15 tight ends in the country in the Class of 2022. Gosnell made the announcement on his Twitter account.

Gosnell is the seventh commit for the Buckeyes in this recruiting class. He's also the second tight end in the class to commit to Ohio State, joining Acworth, Georgia star Bennett Christian. He elected to sign with Ohio State over Florida and North Carolina, though he had offers from dozens of programs nationwide.

Other Class of 2022 commits for the Buckeyes include cornerback Jyaire Brown, offensive tackle Tegra Tshabola, linebackers C.J. Hicks, Gabe Powers and Dasan McCullough, and Christian.

About a month ago, Gosnell shared some of his thoughts about the recruitment process, the impact of CoVID-19 on his football season, and his use of self-affirmations and visualization on the field.

According to an interview that Gosnell did with Eleven Warriors, he admitted that he was close to committing to the Buckeyes recently, but wanted to see more of how Ohio State used the tight ends in the passing game. After watching the Scarlet and Gray utilize Jeremy Ruckert and Luke Farrell last Saturday in a win over Penn State, in addition to having spent a ton of virtual time with tight ends coach and offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson, Gosnell was convinced Ohio State was the right place for him.

