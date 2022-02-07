Building The Buckeyes Discusses Ohio State's 2022 Signing Class, Lebbeus Overton

Welcome to the latest episode of “Building The Buckeyes,” a podcast here at BuckeyesNow on Sports Illustrated that focuses exclusively on Ohio State’s football recruiting efforts.

In this episode, host Andrew Lind is joined by SI All-American director of recruiting John Garcia to discuss the Buckeyes’ 2022 recruiting class, where the top Ohio State signees stand in the final SI99 of the cycle, Georgia defensive end Lebbeus Overton's reclassification and much more.

You can check out “Building The Buckeyes” wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. Make sure to subscribe/follow so you don’t miss an episode as we continue to discuss the latest happenings on the Ohio State football recruiting trail.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Report: Miami (Fla.) Hiring Michigan Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis

Report: Former Ohio State CB Ashton Youboty Joining Purdue Coaching Staff

Ohio State's Haskell Garrett, Tyreke Smith Lead National Team To Senior Bowl Win

Ohio State’s 2022 Spring Game Scheduled For April 16 In Ohio Stadium

Seven Current, Former Buckeyes Participating In 2022 Beijing Olympics

Georgia DE Lebbeus Overton Reclassifies, Includes Ohio State In Top 5

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!