Building The Buckeyes Discusses Ohio State's 2022 Signing Class, Lebbeus Overton

Building The Buckeyes Discusses Ohio State's 2022 Signing Class, Pursuit Of Lebbeus Overton

Host Andrew Lind discusses the latest happenings on the Ohio State football recruiting trail.

Welcome to the latest episode of “Building The Buckeyes,” a podcast here at BuckeyesNow on Sports Illustrated that focuses exclusively on Ohio State’s football recruiting efforts.

In this episode, host Andrew Lind is joined by SI All-American director of recruiting John Garcia to discuss the Buckeyes’ 2022 recruiting class, where the top Ohio State signees stand in the final SI99 of the cycle, Georgia defensive end Lebbeus Overton's reclassification and much more.

You can check out “Building The Buckeyes” wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. Make sure to subscribe/follow so you don’t miss an episode as we continue to discuss the latest happenings on the Ohio State football recruiting trail.

