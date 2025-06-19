Ohio State, Ryan Day Land Commitment From Ohio's Top Prospect

BREAKING: Elite 2026 LB Cincere Johnson has Committed to Ohio State, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’3 225 LB from Cleveland, OH chose the Buckeyes over Alabama & Penn State



“The Best in Ohio Stay In Ohio, can’t wait to be apart of the brotherhood!”https://t.co/bc15wU0MqA pic.twitter.com/MKcaAzzZ4z