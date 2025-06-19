Ohio State, Ryan Day Land Commitment From Ohio's Top Prospect
The Ohio State Buckeyes received a commitment from Cleveland 4-star linebacker Cincere Johnson on Thursday. The Glenville product chose the Buckeyes over Penn State, Alabama and several other elite programs.
“It’s special,” Johnson told On3 after his announcement. “To be part of the Glenville pipeline and join an amazing program and legacy and history and brotherhood and try and leave my mark is special.”
According to On3’s rankings, Johnson is the No. 3 linebacker in the 2026 class, the No. 1 overall player in Ohio, and the No. 39 player nationally. He’s the second addition in the linebacker room for the Buckeyes in the class, alongside fellow in-state four-star CJ Sanna.
At 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, Johnson has the size and athleticism to work off the ball or on the edge, based on his 247Sports scouting report. Johnson racked up an absurd statline in his junior season with 121 tackles, 24 for loss, seven sacks, and three forced fumbles.
“Explosive front-seven defender with on- and off-ball versatility who likely finds a home as an edge rusher with the skillset to drop into coverage,” 247Sports’ Hudson Standish wrote in his scouting report of Johnson. “Does not own a deep bag of pass-rushing moves, but has the physical tools to develop into a compact power-rusher at the next level.”
With Johnson locked in, the Buckeyes can breathe a bit lighter on a stressful announcement day. Four-star edge Luke Wafle is making his commitment today as well, and the Buckeyes might be missing out on what was reportedly one of their favorite prospects in the class, as On3’s Steve Wiltfong reported Wafle may choose USC over Ohio State.
If Wafle does opt for Southern California, Johnson will likely be tasked with developing his pass-rushing skills on the edge.
“What makes Ohio State stand out for me beyond the organization is the development,” Johnson told On3. “The amount of experience the coaching staff has in the league. They have 80 years from every coach in every aspect. You go to Ohio State to win and get developed.”