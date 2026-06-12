Branch Brothers of Oklahoma, Georgia Have a Family Tree Vibe at College World Series

OMAHA, NE — The NCAA Tournament has been nice to the Branch family. The College World Series might be even nicer.

With one son at Oklahoma and another at Georgia, the clan from Lucas, TX, could have found themselves strung out all over creation trying to watch their boys play baseball.

Instead, when the Sooners were sent to Georgia Tech for the Atlanta Regional — just 75 miles from Athens — their travel logistics were made relatively easy. In fact, big brother Kolby got to sit in the stands with his family watching one of Kyle’s games.

The super regional round was a bit more challenging — Kolby stayed in Athens as the Bulldogs hosted, but Kyle and the Sooners were in Lawrence, KS.

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“I think they were in Lawrence Game 1 for us, and then Athens Game 2 for them, and both games for them were absolutely incredible,” Kyle Branch told Sooners On SI at CWS media day on Thursday. “ … They've been fortunate to be able to travel, and it's just — we've been blessed with the opportunity to be kind of everywhere, and so my family gets to come along,

“It’s been a cool ride.”

Now, with both boys’ season culminating together at the College World Series, things couldn’t have worked out any better.

So much so that the brothers paired up Thursday morning for a round of mini golf.

“We played some putt putt this morning," Kyle Branch said. “It was a good time.”

“Got to see the two younger brothers as well, Carson and Cooper,” Kolby Branch said. “They're pumped to be here. It's a great deal with your family and a great moment to spend with your family and recognize what a cool accomplishment this is for everyone in the family.”

Oklahoma second baseman Kyle Branch | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kyle is a sophomore at OU, a two-year starter who made the SEC All-Freshman team in 2025 and has been on a tear lately, hitting .438 in the Atlanta Regional with three RBIs and four walks — a good example of OU’s bats being largely quiet for much of the season but thenb coming to life at just the right time.

Kolby is a senior at UGa, a three-year starter and captain for the Bulldogs and a former transfer from Baylor, where he was a Freshman All-American for the Bears. His performance in last week's Athens Super Regional against Mississippi State — he batted .500 with two home runs, two doubles, four RBIs and three runs scored as Georgia's offensive fireworks continued.

It’s been quite a ride for mom Kari and dad Rusty to keep up with it all — so far. The reality is they’re maybe halfway through the madness that can come with chasing four elite athlete kids around the country.

Being in Omaha together for the pinnacle of the sport as their firstborn finishes his college career must feel something like destiny — or maybe the answer to someone’s prayers.

“Yeah, it's kind of ironic,” Kolby told Sooners On SI at the Georgia press conference, “because we spent the last four years — or really, all of our lives — being in different places and trying to manage that and just traveling to this tournament, going to that tournament, going to the first college game, going to the second college game, going to your little brother's 7-on-7 practice, and all those deals.

“And then you finally get to the last spot in my career for college, it's like we're in one area, we're in the same stadium. Kind of a full-circle moment, for me at least.”

Georgia shortstop Kolby Branch | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

OU opens play Saturday at 2 p.m. against Alabama. Georgia follows that one with a first-round matchup against Texas on Saturday night.

But they’re on the same side of the bracket. If the Bulldogs and Sooners both with (or both lose), the brothers will square off head-to-head on Monday.

Forget being in the same state, the same city or even the same stadium. For parents used to traveling everywhere to watch their boys play, the entire pursuit would unfold in the same game — and would be over in about 3 1/2 hours.

They actually did play a three-game regular season series last year in Athens. OU won the opener, but Georgia won the next two to take the series.

“They rolled out the split jerseys down the (middle),” Kyle said. “So I think it's gonna be really cool (if they meet in Omaha). They might have some hats ready. Just gonna break out some custom gear, I guess.”

“That's what you dream of when you sit home as a kid, and maybe you get to come to this event and come watch, and just — your mind just goes there,” Kyle said. “I mean, you think about playing your brother, maybe playing with your brother. But if we do get to, it'll be against each other, so you can't ask for much more.”

Every college baseball player in the nation dreams of ending his season in Omaha. Whether it ends in agony or ecstasy, the Branch family gets to live that experience twice this year.

“Not only in Omaha, but In Omaha with my brother and my entire family,” Kyle said. “So it’s just a really special time for us to celebrate kind of the hard work that’s led up to this and the people that have helped get us here. But at the same time, we’re all here for a business trip, so we’re just gonna take it all in.”

“I know Kyle and all of my brothers have more years to go,” Kolby said, “but just having that final full-circle moment in Omaha, it's meant the world to me and my family, for sure.”