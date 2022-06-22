Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Roll Texas A&M, Advance to CWS Finals

Right-hander David Sandlin delivered a dominant performance on the mound to lead OU to within two wins of a national title.

OMAHA – On to the national championship.

After opening the 2022 College World Series with back-to-back wins, Oklahoma looked to keep the momentum rolling on Wednesday against No. 5 Texas A&M for a spot in the final series.

Once again, as they have consistently for over two solid months now, the Sooners put together another all-around performance to pick up the win over the Aggies by a final score of 5-1.

For the third straight game in Omaha, Oklahoma was given a fantastic effort by their starting pitching with David Sandlin joining the party on the mound.

The Owasso native worked seven excellent innings allowing just one run and five hits while striking out a career-high 12 Aggie hitters.

The Sooners, who have done a tremendous job in the CWS of striking first on the scoreboard, did so again on Wednesday, going for a crooked number in the bottom of the first on a big swing by catcher Jimmy Crooks.

Crooks continued his monstrous postseason with a three-run smash to right field to put Oklahoma quickly in front 3-0.

A Texas A&M defensive miscue allowed the Sooners to add onto their advantage in the third, as a slow grounder off the bat of Blake Robertson was fielded and thrown to first base in plenty of time - but Aggies first baseman Jack Moss mishandled the throw, allowing Peyton Graham to score from second base.

In the fifth, Tanner Tredaway got in on the fun with a ripped RBI single to left field that scored John Spikerman. OU took a 5-0 edge into the sixth.

Texas A&M cracked the scoreboard at that point, with left fielder Dylan Rock drilling a solo homer to left field.

Sandlin recovered quickly, though, sitting down the next three hitters to hold the lead at 5-1.

After he worked a 1-2-3 seventh to finish his day, Oklahoma turned to closer Trevin Michael to start the eighth.

The electric right-hander allowed a one-out walk to give Texas A&M a tiny window of hope - but quickly slammed it closed forcing Rock to ground into an inning-ending double play.

Michael then finished it off in the ninth, working around a leadoff single to toss another scoreless frame.

The win moves Oklahoma to 45-22 and continues their magical run all the way into the CWS Final Series.

The Sooners will play for a national title in a best-of-three series back at Charles Schwab Field beginning on Saturday night against either Ole Miss or Arkansas.