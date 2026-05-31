Oklahoma Dominantes The Citadel In Elimination Game to Keep Season Alive

The Sooners took advantage of both the long ball and the small ball against The Citadel on Sunday.

Oklahoma (34-22) defeated the Bulldogs 15-5 in an elimination game to keep its season alive. The Citadel’s (36-26) season is over after the loss.

It took only one at-bat for OU’s offense to set the tone.

Outfielder Jason Walk hit a leadoff solo home run to give the Sooners a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

After that, Oklahoma had complete control over the Bulldogs.

The Sooners logged 14 hits over their nine innings. Eight of the nine batters in OU’s starting lineup registered at least one knock.

Even though Oklahoma scored 15 runs, Walk’s solo home run in the game’s first at-bat marked OU’s only one. The Sooners’ only other extra-base hit came on a double from outfielder Trey Gambill.

The Sooners also drew eight walks, though they never reached on an error. Infielder Kyle Branch logged a team-high two walks.

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Oklahoma went scoreless over its last four innings, but the Sooners were so dominant to begin the game that it didn’t matter. The Sooners combined for 12 runs between the third and fifth innings.

Catcher Brendan Brock was OU’s hottest hitter, as he went 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Dasan Harris and Gambill also recorded three RBIs.

A strong outing on the mound from pitcher Kyle Wesloski helped the Sooners keep the distance from the Bulldogs.

In his first collegiate start, Wesloski pitched seven innings and allowed three earned runs on six hits and two walks. He struck out four batters from The Citadel.

Oklahoma’s win over the Bulldogs marks its second victory over them at the Atlanta Regional. OU opened the regional with an 8-3 win over The Citadel on Saturday. That tournament opener was scheduled to be played on Friday evening, but inclement weather moved it to Saturday.

Now, Oklahoma will need to defeat Georgia Tech, the No. 2 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, twice in a row to advance to Super Regionals. The teams will battle on Sunday evening.

The Yellow Jackets defeated the Sooners 9-3 on Saturday evening following OU’s win over The Citadel. Georgia Tech opened the NCAA Tournament with a 22-5 win over Illinois-Chicago, and it comes into Sunday’s game with a 50-9 record.