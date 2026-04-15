Oklahoma Gets Orange Crushed by Cowboys in Tuesday Night Tulsa Clash

After the beating they took in Tulsa on Tuesday night, Oklahoma might not be in any hurry to make the next trip down the Turner Turnpike.

The Sooners were flattened by Oklahoma State, losing 7-3 in eight innings due to a tornado warning. They watched nearly everything go wrong as the storm clouds gathered overhead. The Cowboys belted two home runs in the first inning and matched the effort in the fourth. Oklahoma spent time in the middle missing fly balls and grounding into double plays.

Oklahoma (24-12, 7-8) lost only their third midweek game of the season. Oklahoma State earned some payback against their in-state rival after losing 10-1 in Arlington on February 14.

With rain in the forecast, severe weather creeped up late in the game — ending the contest following a three-run home run by Jaxon Willits in the eighth. Too little too late for OU.

Jason Walk heads back to the dug out. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

ONEOK Field belonged to TP Wentworth on Tuesday night, as he cashed in with a steady stream of retired Sooner hitters — call it cash now, not structured later. He only lasted three innings, leaving early on in the fourth with an arm injury, but he set the tone.

Campbell Smithwick was the hero of the day for the orange-clad. He came into the game with three home runs all season, batting .267 on the season. Smithwick knocked one over the fence in the first inning and another in the fourth.

The Cowboys came into tonight hitting 76 home runs, meaning Michael Catalano had to be sharp at the mound. Sadly for Catalano, Tuesday was a night he'd like to forget as he watched ball after ball leave the ballpark.

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Three runs in the first and fourth were all OSU needed. The Sooners, who seemed to have found some offense after scoring 33 combined runs last week against Dallas Baptist (9-3 win) and in three games against Vanderbilt (2-1 series win Oklahoma), went back to their old ways at the plate.

OU had their best shot to make the game competetitve in the second inning when they left two men on with one out. A 6-4-3 double play doomed Oklahoma's chances of getting on the board early.

Catalano stayed on and hung tough despite the multiple home runs. His five strikeouts (four in the first two innings) helped OU stay within arms length of the Cowboys. Skip Johnson pulled him in the fifth for Trent Collier who surrendered only two hits in an inning and a half of play.

Then Drew Rerick made his fourth appearance at the mound for Oklahoma on the season. As quickly as he appeared, he disappeared following six pitches — one of which went over the catcher Deiten LaChance's reach that allowed Smithwick to jog home for his third run of the game and OSU's seventh.

Oklahoma infielder Deiten Lachance, pitcher LJ Mercurius | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

With the Sooners down a touchdown in the bottom of the seventh, three consecutive Cowboy errors gave OU some faint hope. Bases were loaded, there was one out. The last thing you wanted was another 6-4-3 double play.

And that's what happened. Oklahoma left three on and a zero on the board.

Willits would wake up the Sooners in the bottom of the eighth with a three-run home run to cut the OSU lead to 7-3 — his third of the season. Willits crushed the ball so hard that Zeus unleashed more rain onto the field with lightning flickering across the sky, resulting in a 20-minute delay before the game was called due to a tornado warning.

Oklahoma will host the Missouri Tigers for a three game weekend series beginning Friday evening at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday will have first pitches at 4 p.m. and 2 p.m. respectivley.