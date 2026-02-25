Why Patty Gasso Believes Oklahoma Pitcher Sydney Berzon Can Get Even Better

NORMAN — Sydney Berzon’s best performance in an Oklahoma uniform came against Cal at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic.

The LSU transfer entered the game in relief and pitched a season-high 4 2/3 innings, allowing just one run on two hits while striking out four Golden Bear batters.

Berzon’s longest outing prior to the Cal win was a 2 1/3 inning showing earlier on that day against Long Beach State, where she allowed six hits and walked one batter, but the veteran arm is ramping up into the season.

“I think the more opportunities she gets on the mound, the better,” OU coach Patty Gasso said on Tuesday. “Right now, she is really sort of getting grounded with her pitches and her mental side.”

Oklahoma pitcher Sydney Berzon | NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At LSU, Berzon was named an NFCA All-American twice, and she was a three-time All-SEC selection.

She pitched 143 total innings as a freshman in 2023, 204 innings in 2024 and 139 1/3 innings last year as a junior.

It’s been an adjustment splitting time between Audrey Lowry, Miali Guachino, Kierston Deal and Allyssa Parker in 2026, but the Sooners believe that will bring the best out of the entire staff toward the end of the season.

“They grow up playing travel ball and being the pitcher that carries so many innings,” Gasso said. “I love Sam Landry, and she did a phenomenal job for us, I just don’t want to put a pitcher through that. It’s not good for us, either. We’re aiming to have as many aces as we can in one staff.”

Berzon, and Oklahoma’s entire pitching staff, has also had to adjust without associate head coach and pitching coach Jennifer Rocha.

Rocha is on a leave of absence to tend to a health matter, and former OU pitcher Karlie Keeney has stepped in to assist the program in the interim.

Berzon, Guachino, Parker and Berkley Zache have all had to get to know Keeney on the fly, but the veterans Deal and Lowry have helped ease the transition.

“I think (Deal and Lowry) being here last year has helped us a lot,” Guachino said on Tuesday. “They’re really good at explaining stuff to us and showing us how everything was run last year.

“… Karlie being here last year also helps a lot. She kind of knows how everything, (how) games work and things like that.”

OU opens its home slate with six games this weekend, starting Thursday, which will provide Berzon a host of chances to build on Saturday’s outing.

“We want to give her as many opportunities as possible to stay in the game to see what that looks like,” Gasso said. “Give her as many pitching opportunities as possible to help that cause.”