Oklahoma Withstands NMSU’s Early Offense to Defeat Aggies, Improve to 4-0

Oklahoma’s fourth game of the 2026 season wasn’t as pretty as its first three contests.

But the result was the same — the Sooners won.

No. 21 Oklahoma defeated New Mexico State 10-6 at Globe Life Field in Arlington on Monday to improve to 4-0. The win follows the Sooners’ victories against Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and TCU in the Shriners Children’s College Showdown.

For the first time this year, Oklahoma trailed against the Aggies. NMSU plated two runs in the top of the first inning off an error and a wild pitch.

But it didn’t take long for the Sooners to respond.

Each of OU’s first five batters reached base on a walk — and all five of them came across to score. The Sooners only logged one hit in the first inning, but they still held a 5-2 lead after the frame.

Oklahoma added two runs to its lead in the second inning, as Jaxon Willits and Nolan Stevens each recorded sacrifice flies.

NMSU responded with three runs in the third, but the Sooners matched the Aggies with three runs of their own to keep their advantage at five runs.

Neither team scored again over the next four innings before New Mexico State got one more across in the top of the eighth to cut OU’s lead to four. The Aggies loaded the bases in the ninth, but the Sooners forced a groundout to end the game.

Despite the Sooners’ 10 runs, they compiled only seven hits as a team. Outfielder Cayden Brumbaugh, a transfer from Nebraska, was the only OU player to register multiple knocks, as he finished the game with two.

While the hits weren’t overly plentiful, the walks were. Oklahoma reached base 12 times on walks, and Brendan Brock was responsible for three of the Sooners’ bases on balls.

Neither team had a banner day on the mound: Eight different pitchers appeared in Monday’s game for Oklahoma, while the Aggies put five pitchers into the contest.

Texas transfer Drew Rerick started for Oklahoma, though he only pitched one inning, allowing two runs and one earned run on a hit and three walks. Jason Bodin was the only pitcher to throw more than an inning, as he pitched the seventh and eighth frames.

For New Mexico State, Matthew Yarc got the loss. Yarc started the game for the Aggies and allowed three earned runs before he was relieved — he faced only three batters and didn’t record an out.

OU combined for 42 runs in its trip to Arlington while allowing only 11. The Sooners climbed to No. 21 in D1Baseball’s rankings, released prior to Monday’s game.

Oklahoma will have its first home series of the year this weekend when the Sooners host Coppin State at Kimrey Family Stadium.