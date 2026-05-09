Florida Will Represent the First November Test for Oklahoma
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Earlier this year, Sooners On SI broke down Oklahoma's opponents in 2026. With spring football in the rearview window, how do the Sooners' foes look heading into the summer following their March/April practices? We continue with the Florida Gators.
The Oklahoma Sooners hope their 2026 November will be a repeat of their 2025 outing. The first test for the program — it's first road trip to the Swamp to take on the Florida Gators.
Jon Sumrall is hoping for a quick turnaround in Gainesville. While talent has rarely been an issue with the Gators under Billy Napier, turning around a program that has gone 28-30 since the Sooners defeated Florida in the 2021 Cotton Bowl will be a tall task.
Despite that, traveling to one of the SEC's many cathedrals will be one of the many benchmarks of the season for Brent Venables' squad.
How did spring ball treat the once-mighty Gators?
The Injury Front
Talented wideout Dallas Wilson has been dealing with foot injuries since they shortened his freshman season last year. Wilson was held out of Florida's entire spring. The Gators hope he can get back to full health later in the summer.
Wilson exploded against the Longhorns in an upset victory last year — six catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns.
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Florida seems to have dodged any bullets that could linger longer into the summer. Reserve offensive linemen Fletcher Wetsphal and Rod Kearney are both expected to play larger roles were held out of Florida's spring game.
The Gators defensive line will also undergo some restucturing. Jalen Wiggins, an edge who played a handful of snaps in 2025, was also held out late in spring.
Gator Strength
Florida will be hoping that either transfer quarterback Aaron Philo or redshirt freshman Tramell Jones Jr. pull away in this competition.
Post-Spring Oklahoma Opponent Breakdowns
With Philo coming over from Georgia Tech — where new Florida offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner engineered a productive offense — he could already have a built-in advantage. But don't be surprised if Florida employs a dual-quarterback system early on.
UF is very much in a rebuild mode. They're trying to re-establish physicality with the talent on hand — On3 had Florida ranked 13th for the 2026 class.
Final Verdict
The road environment alone demands Oklahoma attention. Then you have to contend with the roster talent, which even despite Florida's last five seasons and Sumrall's overall rebuilding job, will still be formidable.
Fortunately for Florida, they'll meet OU late in the season — when any freshmen or underclassmen forced into early roles will have plenty of experience and savvy behind them.
Much like their earlier season road test against Michigan who will have a new head coach, the Sooners appear to have picked a good season to take their first trip to the Swamp.
If Oklahoma will return to the College Football Playoff, Florida will present a great challenge and potential springboard back into the sport's elite tournament.
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Brady Trantham covered the Oklahoma City Thunder as the lead Thunder Insider from 2018 until 2021 for 107.7 The Franchise. During that time, Trantham also helped the station as a fill-in guest personality and co-hosted Oklahoma Sooner postgame shows. Trantham also covered the Thunder for the Norman Transcript and The Oklahoman on a freelance basis. He received his BA in history from the University of Oklahoma in 2014 and a BS in Sports Casting from Full Sail University in 2023. Trantham also founded and hosts the “Through the Keyhole” podcast, covering Oklahoma Sooners football. He was born in Oklahoma and raised as an Air Force brat all over the world before returning to Norman and setting down roots there.