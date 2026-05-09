Florida Will Represent the First November Test for Oklahoma

Earlier this year, Sooners On SI broke down Oklahoma's opponents in 2026. With spring football in the rearview window, how do the Sooners' foes look heading into the summer following their March/April practices? We continue with the Florida Gators.

The Oklahoma Sooners hope their 2026 November will be a repeat of their 2025 outing. The first test for the program — it's first road trip to the Swamp to take on the Florida Gators.

Jon Sumrall is hoping for a quick turnaround in Gainesville. While talent has rarely been an issue with the Gators under Billy Napier, turning around a program that has gone 28-30 since the Sooners defeated Florida in the 2021 Cotton Bowl will be a tall task.

Despite that, traveling to one of the SEC's many cathedrals will be one of the many benchmarks of the season for Brent Venables' squad.

How did spring ball treat the once-mighty Gators?

The Injury Front

Florida Gators wide receiver Dallas Wilson (6) runs with the ball after a catch while Texas Longhorns defensive back Jelani McDonald (4) defends during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Talented wideout Dallas Wilson has been dealing with foot injuries since they shortened his freshman season last year. Wilson was held out of Florida's entire spring. The Gators hope he can get back to full health later in the summer.

Wilson exploded against the Longhorns in an upset victory last year — six catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.

Florida seems to have dodged any bullets that could linger longer into the summer. Reserve offensive linemen Fletcher Wetsphal and Rod Kearney are both expected to play larger roles were held out of Florida's spring game.

The Gators defensive line will also undergo some restucturing. Jalen Wiggins, an edge who played a handful of snaps in 2025, was also held out late in spring.

Gator Strength

Florida quarterback Aaron Philo (12) passes during the second half of the Orange and Blue game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, April 11, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Florida will be hoping that either transfer quarterback Aaron Philo or redshirt freshman Tramell Jones Jr. pull away in this competition.

Post-Spring Oklahoma Opponent Breakdowns

With Philo coming over from Georgia Tech — where new Florida offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner engineered a productive offense — he could already have a built-in advantage. But don't be surprised if Florida employs a dual-quarterback system early on.

UF is very much in a rebuild mode. They're trying to re-establish physicality with the talent on hand — On3 had Florida ranked 13th for the 2026 class.

Final Verdict

The road environment alone demands Oklahoma attention. Then you have to contend with the roster talent, which even despite Florida's last five seasons and Sumrall's overall rebuilding job, will still be formidable.

Fortunately for Florida, they'll meet OU late in the season — when any freshmen or underclassmen forced into early roles will have plenty of experience and savvy behind them.

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables looks on at practice. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Much like their earlier season road test against Michigan who will have a new head coach, the Sooners appear to have picked a good season to take their first trip to the Swamp.

If Oklahoma will return to the College Football Playoff, Florida will present a great challenge and potential springboard back into the sport's elite tournament.