Oklahoma's Bats Go Cold as Sooners Drop Game 2 Against Texas A&M

NORMAN — Once again, the Sooners had the chance to rally late on Saturday.

But this time, Oklahoma’s comeback efforts fell short. The No. 9 Sooners lost 9-5 to No. 22 Texas A&M following OU’s one-run, come-from-behind win on Friday.

Early on, it seemed like the Sooners’ bats would have another explosive day. Catcher Brendan Brock blasted a two-run home run in the first inning to give Oklahoma an early 2-0 advantage.

But for the next few innings, OU’s offense went cold.

And as the Oklahoma bats cooled down, Texas A&M’s heated up.

Aggies infielder Chris Hacopian belted a two-run home run in the third inning to tie the game at 2-2. That was the only damage that OU starting pitcher LJ Mercurius had given up at that point, and he seemed to be in control through four innings.

But things unraveled for Mercurius in the fifth.

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Texas A&M’s Boston Kellner led off the frame with a solo home run, and designated hitter Wesley Jordan belted a three-run shot a few batters later. That four-run inning gave the Aggies a comfortable, 6-2 lead.

The Sooners, though, didn’t go away easily, as their bats once again got hot late in the contest.

Freshman outfielder Alec Blair hit a two-run home run in the sixth to cut OU’s deficit in half. One inning later, Oklahoma loaded the bases with no outs. Infielder Camden Johnson drew a walk to get the Sooners within one, but Texas A&M relief pitcher Clayton Freshcorn retired three batters in a row to get out of the inning with minimal damage.

Texas A&M got some much-needed insurance in the top of the eighth, as the Aggies plated three on a Graham Grahovac sacrifice fly and a two-run home run from Caden Sorrell.

Kyle Branch logged a double with two outs in the eighth inning for Oklahoma, but that marked the Sooners’ last scoring threat as the Aggies earned their four-run win.

Mercurius picked up the loss for Oklahoma. In five innings, he allowed six runs, four of which were earned, on six hits, two walks and an error.

For the Aggies, Weston Moss earned the win. He surrendered five earned runs on five hits and three walks in six innings.

Oklahoma finished the game with seven hits, while the Aggies logged nine. The Sooners left seven on the bases.

OU dropped to 16-3 overall and 1-1 in SEC play with the loss, while A&M improved to 16-2 and 1-1.

The Sooners and Aggies will play the series’ rubber match on Sunday, with first pitch scheduled for 2 p.m.