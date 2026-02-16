Oklahoma's Bats Stay Hot as Sooners Throttle No. 10 TCU

For the third game in a row, the Sooners scored a lot of runs and their opponent did not.

Oklahoma defeated No. 10 TCU 12-2 in seven innings on Sunday to improve to 3-0. The Sooners’ lopsided victory comes after they combined for 20 runs in their wins against Texas Tech and Oklahoma State earlier this weekend.

OU’s offense got started in the first inning and never let up.

The Sooners plated two in the opening frame before Camden Johnson hit a two-run home run in the second inning to make it a 4-1 game.

Two innings later, Deiton Lachance and Jaxon Willits each logged doubles, and those two knocks combined for three RBIs.

And in the fifth inning, the Sooners put the game out of reach. Dayton Tockey got a run across on an infield single before Kyle Branch blasted a home run to left-center field to give Oklahoma a commanding 11-1 lead.

TCU got one run back in the top of the sixth to temporarily protect itself from the 10-run mercy rule. But in the bottom of the seventh, Lachance got Branch across on an RBI single to give the Sooners their run-rule victory.

The Sooners combined for 13 hits in only 6.1 innings. Johnson went 4-for-4 on the game, while Lachance and Branch each registered two knocks. Eight of the nine batters in OU’s lineup logged at least one hit.

Freshman Cord Rager made his collegiate debut and started on the mound for the Sooners — and he didn’t show any first-game jitters.

Rager pitched five innings and allowed only one run on two hits and three walks. The left-handed pitcher struck out eight of the 19 batters that he faced.

Rager’s strong debut comes one day after transfer pitcher LJ Mercurius allowed only one run in 5.1 innings of work in a win against Oklahoma State in his first start as a Sooner.

Sunday’s contest against the Horned Frogs marked Oklahoma’s third and final game of the Shriners Children’s College Showdown at the Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field.

While the tournament is over, the Sooners will remain in Arlington to battle New Mexico State on Monday. OU was originally supposed to host NMSU, but winter conditions in January forced the Sooners to delay the outfield construction at Kimrey Family Stadium.

Monday’s game will begin at 6:30 p.m.