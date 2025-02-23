OU Baseball: Former Oklahoma Coach Enos Semore Dead at 94
By OU Media Relations
NORMAN — Enos Semore, the winningest coach in the history of the University of Oklahoma baseball program, passed away Saturday at the age of 94.
Semore coached Oklahoma from 1968-89 and finished with a record of 851-370-1 (.697). He led the Sooners to 14 NCAA Tournament appearances, including five consecutive College World Series trips from 1972-76, and directed OU to a program-record 62 wins in 1976.
"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Coach Enos Semore, who was a giant in the sport of baseball and at the University of Oklahoma," said Joe Castiglione, OU Vice President and Director of Athletics. "His accomplishments on the diamond are nothing short of remarkable, and we couldn't be prouder that he was our coach for 22 memorable years. While all the conference championships, postseason appearances and College World Series trips during his tenure will forever live in the history books, it was his hall-of-fame leadership and his huge personality that members of his teams will remember and cherish most. Our thoughts are with Coach Semore's family and loved ones."
Inducted into the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2005 and the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame in 2025, Semore coached his OU teams to seven Big Eight Conference titles, six of them coming during a seven-year stretch from 1972-78 when the Sooners went a combined 316-97 (.765) and the other in 1986. His squads finished third or higher in the Big Eight standings in 19 of 22 seasons and finished no lower than fifth.
In his final season of 1989, Semore was named the Big Eight Coach of the Year. Additionally, he helped spearhead the building of L. Dale Mitchell Park in 1981, the Big Eight's first true baseball stadium, moving the program from its previous home at Haskell Park to its current location on south campus.
"Coach Semore was a larger-than-life man," said OU head coach Skip Johnson. "When you think about OU Baseball, you think about Enos Semore and the countless lives he changed. He reminded me a lot of my dad and the values and standards he held. I try to instill those in our players today and build on the foundation he laid. One of the best things I've been associated with at OU was when we came together and retired his jersey last spring.
"I'm thankful to hold the position of head coach at the University of Oklahoma and walk in his footsteps, and really grateful that I got the chance to know Enos Semore as a man and a coach."
The Sooners retired Semore's legendary No. 24 in the spring of 2024 during a ceremony before the May 11 game vs. Baylor. The number is displayed on the left field wall at L. Dale Mitchell Park.
Prior to his tenure at Oklahoma, Semore spent five seasons as the head coach at Bacone, OK, Junior College where he compiled a 152-22 record. In 1967, his team won the national junior college championship.
A graduate of Northeastern OK State University in 1956, Semore was a four-year letterman in basketball and baseball for the Riverhawks and was inducted into the school's athletics hall of fame in 1989.
Born in Haskell County, OK, Semore retired in Noble, OK, with his late wife, Mary. He is survived by three children: Lee, Janie and Scott.