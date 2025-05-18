OU Baseball: Oklahoma Falls 9-1 to No. 9 Texas to End Regular Season
Oklahoma ended its regular season with a lopsided loss on Saturday, as the Sooners fell 9-1 to No. 3 Texas.
The Longhorns clinched the series with the win, after Texas took Game 1 on Thursday and the Sooners responded with a win in Game 2 on Friday.
For most of the game, it was a pitcher’s duel. Texas scored a run in the third inning before the Sooners scored in the fourth.
The game stayed tied at 1-1 until the seventh inning, when the Longhorns finally found their offensive rhythm. The Longhorns scored three runs on two hits, a walk and a hit by pitch.
Inclement weather in and around Norman caused an hour-long delay with two outs in the top of the seventh. The teams responded differently to the weather delay.
The Sooners went down in order in the bottom of the eighth. Texas scored two runs on a home run from infielder Casey Borba, growing the Longhorns’ lead from three runs to five runs.
And the Longhorns (42-11, 22-8 SEC) weren’t done there.
First baseman Kimble Schuessler hit a three-run home run in the top of the ninth to put the game out of reach. The Sooners, with the top of their order up, went down one-two-three in the bottom of the ninth.
Oklahoma mustered only two hits in the losing effort — one from Easton Carmichael, and one from Mason Hamlin.
READ MORE OKLAHOMA ATHLETICS
OU Softball: Oklahoma's Gabbie Garcia Gives Sooners Insurance in Win vs. Cal
OU Softball: Oklahoma Takes Down Cal, Advances to Sunday's Regional Final
Fresh Faces: Oklahoma OT Michael Fasusi 'Grateful' to Learn from Teammates, Coaches
Texas, on the other hand, logged eight base hits and capitalized on the Sooners’ three errors.
Malachi Witherspoon earned the loss for Oklahoma, throwing 6 ⅓ innings. Witherspoon struck out 10 Longhorns, but he allowed four runs, three of which were earned. The junior is 3-8 with 5.53 ERA.
For Texas, Luke Harrison earned the win. Harrison pitched six innings, allowing just one earned run on two hits.
Oklahoma (33-19, 14-16) finishes its first regular season in the SEC in 12th place in the conference standings. The Sooners lost six of their last seven games to end the regular season.
Though the bracket for the SEC Tournament hasn’t been officially released yet, it appears that Oklahoma will battle 13-seed Kentucky in the first round. The Wildcats swept Oklahoma in Lexington just a week before OU’s series loss to Texas.
The SEC Tournament — hosted in Hoover, AL — begins on May 20 and ends on May 25.