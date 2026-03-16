Oklahoma Catcher Named SEC Player of the Week

By OU Media Relations

NORMAN — After helping No. 8 Oklahoma to an SEC opening weekend series win over No. 23 Texas A&M, junior Brendan Brock has been named the SEC Player of the Week.

In OU's four games last week, two wins vs. A&M and a midweek victory over UT Arlington, Brock hit .444 with five extra-base hits, including two home runs, and eight RBIs. He homered in back to back games of the series vs. the Aggies and registered his first triple of the season.

Of his eight hits last week, five of them brought in runs. Additionally, the transfer showed his versatility, making starts at catcher and in the outfield with 40 putouts and two assists to no errors, also stealing two bags on two attempts.

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On the year, Brock paces OU in hits (25), home runs (6), RBIs (26) and slugging (.718).

The recognition is OU's first SEC Player of the Week honor as members of the conference. It is the third SEC weekly honor of the season after pitchers LJ Mercurius and Cord Rager collected Pitcher and Freshman of the Week, respectively, following opening weekend.

The eighth-ranked Sooners hit the road this week for a Louisiana swing, meeting Southeastern Louisiana Tuesday night at 6 p.m. CT before a three-game set at LSU this weekend in Baton Rouge.