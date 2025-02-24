All Sooners

OU Baseball: Oklahoma's Kyson Witherspoon Lands SEC Honor

The Sooners' junior right hander is off to a great start this season as OU goes into a busy week with a 6-0 record.

John E. Hoover

Oklahoma pitcher Kyson Witherspoon
Oklahoma pitcher Kyson Witherspoon / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Oklahoma pitcher Kyson Witherspoon’s 2025 season is off to a memorable start.

The Sooners’ junior right-hander beat Minnesota on Friday in the opening game of the Round Rock Classic.

On Monday, after OU climbed to No. 16 n the polls, Witherspoon was named Southeastern Conference Pitcher of the Week.

The honor is Oklahoma's first SEC weekly baseball award in program history and Witherspoon's first career weekly accolade.

Witherspoon struck out a career-high 12 batters with zero walks as the No. 20-ranked Sooners beat the Gophers 3-2. It was the first step to a 3-0 weekend for OU as Oklahoma claimed the Round Rock championship with victories over No. 7 Oregon State and No. 2 Virginia to improve to 6-0 on the season.

Witherspoon hurled seven innings and allowed just one run on three hits. 

After giving up his first home run of the season on a leadoff homer in the first, Witherspoon went on to retire the next 13 batters in a row before allowing a single in the fifth inning. 

Witherspoon is now 2-0 on the season after a five-inning victory in the opener against Lehigh, and his earned run average is 2.25.

Witherspoon earned preseason All-SEC and All-America honors this year after going 8-3 with a 3.71 ERA last year.

The Sooners return home for a five-game homestand at L. Dale Mitchell Park starting Tuesday and Wednesday with 4 p.m. games against Texas Southern (1-6) and a three-game weekend series with Cal State-Northridge. All games can be seen via SECN+. 

