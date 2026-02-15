Oklahoma Scores 34 With Three Massive Innings to Complete Weekend Sweep

One after another, Oklahoma stepped to the plate to start the fourth-ranked Sooners' weekend finale against UTEP on Sunday in El Paso, TX.

And one after another, OU hitters delivered hit.

The Sooners started the game with eight consecutive hits, helping build a big lead early en route to a 34-0, five-inning run-rule win.

Oklahoma's 34 runs were its most since scoring a program-record 35 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Feb. 28, 2014.

The Sooners' 25 hits were its most since 28 against New Mexico on Feb. 27, 2021.

The first wasn't the only massive inning for OU, though. The Sooners added another 12 in the third and 14 in the fifth.

Oklahoma has won seven consecutive games since dropping its second game of the season. All five of their wins over the weekend came in run-rule fashion.

The last time the Sooners visited El Pason, they belted 17 home runs in two games against the Miners, including a program-record 13 in the 2021 season opener there.

This time, OU kept the ball in the park for the initial barrage, but the offense was still very effective.

Kasidi Pickering, Nelly McEnroe-Marinas and Gabbie Garcia opened the game with consecutive singles to get the first run across before Ella Parker delivered a double to make it 2-0.

Isabela Emerling and Kai Minor followed with back-to-back singles — neither leaving the infield — to make it 4-0.

Ailana Agbayani then added an RBI single up the middle, and Lexi McDaniel drove in another run with a single to left.

After Sydney Barker flied out to left for the inning's first out, Pickering delivered a double to drive in another and McEnroe-Marinas made it 8-0 with a sacrifice fly in foul territory in left field.

It was the Sooners' second eight-run inning of the weekend, joining their third-inning output against New Mexico State on Friday.

OU then scored even more in the third.

After Pickering's RBI double, Garcia delivered a grand slam to right center to make it 13-0.

The home run was Garcia's team-leading seventh of the season.

After a single, a walk and a hit by pitch loaded the bases once again, Tia Milloy blasted a grand slam to left center for her second home run of the season.

Allyssa Parker added a three-run home run later in the inning, her third of the season, to give the Sooners their highest-scoring inning since March 16, 2024 against Texas Tech.

Then they topped it later.

Allyssa Parker added another homer in the fifth, and Chaney Helton belted her first career home run to make it 23-0.

Milloy later added a two-run single, the Sooners drew four consecutive bases-loaded walks and Abby Dayton delivered an inside-the-park, three-run homer.

Audrey Lowry improved to 6-0, allowing three hits and walking none in three scoreless innings.

Milloy, Allyssa Parker and Garcia drove in six runs each.

Pickering finished 4 for 5 with four runs, three RBIs and three doubles.

Sydney Berzon came on in the fourth, striking out the side and Berkley Zache finished the game off with a 1-2-3 fifth.

The Sooners (8-1) continue their season at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against Cal State Fullerton in their opener of the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, CA.