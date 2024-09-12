SEC Announces Oklahoma's 2025 Baseball Schedule
By OU Media Relations
NORMAN – The Southeastern Conference announced the Oklahoma baseball team's 10-series, 30-game 2025 conference schedule Thursday.
The Sooners' inaugural season in the SEC features five road series and five home series at L. Dale Mitchell Park. Oklahoma is scheduled to meet eight conference foes in 2025 that made the 2024 NCAA tournament, including two Super Regional teams and one opponent that competed in Omaha at the College World Series a season ago.
OU starts its league slate with a series at South Carolina, March 14-16, traveling to Columbia, S.C., for the first time since 2012. The conference home opener will take place March 21-23 against Mississippi State, the Bulldogs' first trip to Norman in program history.
Oklahoma heads to Tuscaloosa, Ala., March 28-30 to face Alabama before welcoming LSU to Norman for the first time in school history, April 4-6. The Sooners host Vanderbilt the following weekend, April 11-13, marking the first trip to Mitchell Park for the Commodores.
Following the homestand, OU plays back-to-back road series at Missouri (April 17-19) and Georgia (April 25-27). The series between OU and Mizzou will be the first meeting among the two schools as conference foes since 2012 when the Tigers were members of the Big 12. The series at UGA marks the first meeting with the Bulldogs in program history.
The Sooners welcome Ole Miss to Mitchell Park May 2-4 for a rematch of the 2022 CWS Championship Series.
OU closes its conference road slate with a series at 2024 CWS participant Kentucky, May 9-11, before closing the regular season with the Red River Rivalry as OU hosts Texas in Norman, May 15-17.
Oklahoma's non-conference slate, game times and TV information will be released at a later date. Schedule is subject to change with TV scheduling.
Season tickets for the 2025 season are on sale now.
It has already been announced that OU will take part in the 2025 Karbach Round Rock Classic, Feb. 21-23. The Sooners will face Minnesota, Oregon State and Virginia at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas. Tickets are available .
The Sooners won the Big 12 regular season title a season ago, finishing 40-21 overall. The 2024 season was highlighted by a conference-record six series sweeps and No. 9 seed in the NCAA tournament. OU hosted an NCAA regional in Norman for the first time since 2010 and won 40 games for the second time in three years.
The 2025 Sooners return 13 student-athletes from a season ago, including NCBWA All-American Easton Carmichael and All-Big 12 honorees Scott Mudler, Jaxon Willits and Kyson Witherspoon. The team welcomes 32 newcomers, including 16 transfers, this fall as team practice begins later this month.
OKLAHOMA 2025 SEC SCHEDULE
Friday-Sunday, March 14-16 // at South Carolina // Columbia
Friday-Sunday, March 21-23 // Mississippi State // Norman
Friday-Sunday, March 28-30 // at Alabama // Tuscaloosa
Friday-Sunday, April 4-6 // LSU // Norman
Friday-Sunday, April 11-13 // Vanderbilt // Norman
Thursday-Saturday, April 17-19 // at Missouri // Columbia
Friday-Sunday, April 25-27 // at Georgia // Athens
Friday-Sunday, May 2-4 // Ole Miss // Norman
Friday-Sunday, May 9-11 // at Kentucky // Lexington
Thursday-Saturday, May 15-17 // Texas // Norman
Tuesday-Sunday, May 20-25 // SEC Baseball Tournament // Hoover, Ala.
HOME GAMES IN BOLD
*Schedule is subject to change with TV scheduling*