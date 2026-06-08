Super Sooners Punch Oklahoma's Ticket to College World Series

For the 12th time in school history, Oklahoma is going to Omaha for the College World Series.

The best cliché you could have attached to your name in baseball — "They're one of the hottest teams in the sport right now" — can best describe the Sooners. Pitching, fielding and especially hitting has OU playing its best ball of the season.

Entering the Atlanta Regional, Oklahoma had only hit 76 home runs — good for No. 58 in the country. They belted 11 homers against The Citadel and Georgia Tech in five games. Six more balls left Hoglund Ballpark in Lawrence in favor of the Sooners.

A rain delay pushed first pitch back 2 1/2-hours to a 7:30 p.m. start. At 8:40, the game was paused and ultimately suspended due to weather until Monday at 12:02 p.m. None of it fazed Skip Johnson's crew as they decimated Kansas 13-2, winning the program's third Super Regional.

The 2026 Oklahoma Sooners baseball team. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Tied at one entering the bottom of the second, OU's confidence shined through as the Jayhawks wilted with every pitch. Twelve Sooners went to the plate. KU had two meetings at the mound and a trainer checkup with starting pitcher Mason Cook. When the inning ended, Oklahoma added six runs to take a 7-1 lead.

To make matters worse, KU switched to Rianne Ritter at the mound during the inning. The strong-armed righty couldn't find any momentum as OU continued to mimic the sky and pour it on Kansas.

KU went to their closer in the third. Boede Rahe tossed two pitches before Dayton Tockey eyed the third one and liked it so much that he sent it 400 feet out of the park for the Sooners' eighth run.

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Freshman LHP Xander Mercurius got the start — the second freshman to start in the Super Regional for OU after Cord Rager's gem in Saturday's win. The younger Mercurius brother tossed 49 pitches and struck out five Jayhawk batters, surrendering three hits and one run.

Officials stopped the game due to lightning in the area at 8:40 p.m. The weather delay lasted nearly two hours before the game was suspended until the next day.

Once play resumed on Monday, Mercurius began to lose the strike zone and only lasted 16 pitches. Johnson recognized his freshman losing his pitches and pulled him for Nate Smithburg.

The score stayed at 8-1 until the bottom of the sixth until Deiten Lachance crushed his team-leading 15th home run of the season to score two runs. The two-run homer ended Rahe's day, who had struck out four Sooners and threw out another at first base after play resumed.

Oklahoma utility Deiten Lachance runs to first base against Gonzaga. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Dasan Harris echoed Lachance's homer with another two-run shot of his own to stretch the lead to 12-1.

Tyson LeBlanc added a run for KU in the eighth with a solo home run. LeBlanc, one of the Jayhawks' better players, was held in check by the Sooners during the two games until his home run.

OU and Trey Gambill put the lead back to 11 with a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth.

Trey Gambill heads to first after a hit. | Carson Field, Sooners On S

Kansas was never able to string together successful sequences or take advantage of some early strikeouts after the third inning. Oklahoma played like the better team all weekend and carried it into Monday to sweep the Jayhawks.

The Sooners will meet Alabama on Saturday in the College World Series at 2 p.m. CT. OU dropped the regular season series with the Crimson Tide 2-1 in Norman from April 2-4.