Game Two of Oklahoma and Kansas Super Regional Suspended Due to Weather

A 2 1/2-hour rain delay pushed the start of Sunday's Game 2 of the Lawrence Super Regional between Oklahoma and Kansas from 5 p.m. to 7:30 Sunday night.

But then the former Big 12 foes only got an hour and 10 minutes of play before another weather delay forced both teams to abandon the diamond for the day.

After an hour and 44 minutes, play was suspended for the evening with the game scheduled to resume Monday with Oklahoma leading 8-1 in the bottom of the third inning. The game will resume at 12:02 p.m. CT.

Should Kansas stage a huge comeback and beat the Sooners, a do-or-die Game 3 will take place later Monday at 5:06 p.m CT. Oklahoma dominated Saturday's opener of the KU Super Regional with an 8-1 victory.

Oklahoma coach Skip Johnson | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

In the Sooners' final series of the regular season against Tennessee at Bricktown Ballpark, the second game was suspended in the seventh inning due to a lightning storm in Oklahoma City. Play resumed the next day with OU dropping the game and the series, before salvaging a win in the third game.

Since then, Oklahoma is 5-2, with two of those wins coming in the Atlanta Regional against No. 2 Georgia Tech and Saturday's victory over No. 15 Kansas.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.

Against Kansas, OU got on the board first thanks to a sacrifice grounder from Deiten LaChance to plate Jason Walk. The Jayhawks tied the game in the top of the first with their first hit of the series with runners in scoring position.

Then the Sooners mimicked the sky and let it pour on their hosts.

Tied at 1-1 entering the bottom of the second, KU's season began to unravel — to Oklahoma's benefit. KU had a trainer check-up with starting pitcher Mason Cook, two meetings at the mound and a pitching change. When the inning ended, Oklahoma added six runs to take a 7-1 lead.

OU wasn't done. Kansas went to closer Boede Rahe in the third inning, but Dayton Tockey took three pitches from Rahe before launching a solo shot more than 400 feet to center field to stretch the lead to 8-1 in favor of Oklahoma.

Oklahoma infielder Dayton Tockey prepares to round third against Gonzaga. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Freshman left hander Xander Mercurius got the start — the second freshman to start in the Super Regional for OU after Cord Rager's gem in Saturday's win. The younger Mercurius brother tossed 49 pitches and struck out five Jayhawk batters, only surrendering three hits and one run.

Oklahoma is trying to make its 12th appearance at the College World Series. Skip Johnson's squad is just one win — and a seven-run lead — away from getting back to Omaha for the first time since 2022.