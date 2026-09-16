Each Day Since Michigan, Brent Venables Implores Oklahoma to ‘Establish the Run’

NORMAN — Brent Venables didn't address the lack of a running game against Michigan much in his post-game opening statement. His mind focused more on defensive faults and overall team disappointment.

But with each passing day in multiple appearances and press availabilities, Venables has soured more and more on Oklahoma's offensive game plan and player execution.

During Tuesday's press conference, he echoed the thoughts of many who had followed the Sooners during the offseason, only to be confused about what they saw in Ann Arbor: Run the dang ball.

"Gotta be able to play complementary football," Venables said on Tuesday. "You gotta be able to establish the run game. That’s the bottom line. Gotta be much better at that and sticking to it."

The Sooners did not establish the run against Michigan, and they never tested whether the Wolverines were equipped to stop it. Oklahoma let its opponent off the hook and became one-dimensional by choice.

After an offseason of emphasizing the improvement of the run game and bringing in new personnel on the roster and coaching staff to help make that a reality, with a strong showing in the opener against UTEP, OU asked John Mateer to do everything for the offense.

That wasn't a winning formula last Saturday and considering OU's schedule, it will not be one consistently.

"I thought we could be more persistent in continuing to give (Lloyd Avant) opportunities to touch the ball," Venables said.

Avant only had five carries for 33 yards (6.6 yards per carry) in the first half against Michigan. Running backs Xavier Robinson and Tory Blaylock had a carry each while Mateer led with seven rushing attempts. Venables could cite Avant’s three yards on four second-half carries, but Oklahoma never gave him enough first-half work to succeed or fail before the playbook tightened.

"As far as running the football and having that group of guys out there, both in protection, just the flow of our offense, generally speaking from week one against UTEP: What that group of guys, 12- and 13 13-(personnel), were able to do, it's got to be a big part of what we are each and every week," Venables said.

Oklahoma will have a test on Saturday in the form of New Mexico, a 10-win team from a year ago. The Lobos boast a disruptive defensive line that OU's offensive line — again without Michael Fasusi — will have to tame in order to allow the running game to re-establish itself.

"They're a confident, aggressive football team. They're coming here expecting to win. They deserve our full respect and our best preparation," Venables said. "Meeting that standard requires more than just talking about it, and requires daily discipline, consistency and obedience to the work that's required. And the improvement is a byproduct."

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