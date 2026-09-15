Oklahoma's Brent Venables on WR Elijah Thomas: 'We've got to get him More Involved'

NORMAN — Oklahoma took another step toward turning the page from Saturday's 17-10 loss to Michigan on Tuesday when Brent Venables held his weekly press conference.

Venables spent much of the session rehashing what went wrong and the fallout of the loss to the Wolverines, though he also spent some time looking at this week's matchup with New Mexico.

The 24th-ranked Sooners take on the Lobos at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

While New Mexico is a solid team, going 2-0 so far, the road after that gets even rougher with No. 3 Georgia and No. 1 Texas looming in back-to-back games.

"I know what's down the road, and so do our guys," Venables said. "But you just kind of put it all into what you're doing right now."

Here are a few takeaways from Venables' media availability:

Brent Venables Vows to get Elijah Thomas More Involved

Venables confirmed wide receiver Trell Harris would be out for some time.

“He’s still being evaluated,” Venables said. “He’s going to be out for the foreseeable future.”

Sooners on SI reported Tuesday that Harris suffered a laceration of an internal organ in the loss to Michigan.

With Harris out, sophomore receiver Elijah Thomas and Washington State transfer Mackenzie Alleyne figure to play bigger roles.

Alleyne had a 22-yard touchdown catch in Saturday’s loss.

Thomas, who has one 24-yard catch through two games, figures to start in Harris’ absence.

“Elijah Thomas is one of our most explosive guys and we’ve got to get him more involved than he is,” Venables said. “... Love how fast he is. … You really see great, great growth from him.”

Venables Expresses Confidence in Offensive Staff, Ben Arbuckle

Sooners offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle was asked about coaching for his job for the rest of the season.

Venables said his confidence in not only Arbuckle but the rest of the offensive starr remained high.

“If you’re going to be successful, it’s going to be because of everybody,” Venables said. “You spent a lot of time together on both sides of the ball, staff-wise. You built trust, and great relationships, and you have a lot of honest conversations. But there’s great wisdom there.

“Ben’s a sponge. He’s a balljunkie. He loves to learn, but he’s got a lot of really good, positive influences on that side of the ball.”

Venables on John Mateer: 'This is a Game That Will Punish you.'

Venables declined to talk about quarterback John Mateer’s confidence level after Saturday’s loss.

Mateer’s interception with 8:48 remaining gave Michigan the ball at the OU 6 and led to the Wolverines scoring the game-winning touchdown two plays later.

“This is a game that will punish you,” Venables said. “... You’ve got the numbers right, you’ve got the leverage right, you’ve got the call right and you don’t take advantage of opportunities, (that’s tough).”

Cole Sullivan's Role Figures to Expand

Among the players who Venables was complimentary of was linebacker Cole Sullivan.

Sullivan’s role figures to expand with the loss of Kip Lewis to injury.

Though Lewis’ injury wasn’t as serious as initially feared, the redshirt senior will still miss some time.

James Nesta figures to also see increased playing time.

“Both of those guys missed close to 10 days in fall camp with some minor injuries,” Venables said. “For those guys, that was significant time.”

Venables said both had steadily improved over the first two games, though he said Sullivan’s growth has been more noticeable.

“Cole, in particular, as the game went along, got better and better,” Venables said. “At linebacker, he did some things in that game that were really good.”

Sullivan had one tackle in the loss, playing 43 plays according to Pro Football Focus.

Venables: OL Must Improve

While Venables was most complimentary of the offensive line's performance against the Wolverines, he said there were also some unacceptable mistakes.

Venables pointed out specifically a play in the second half that wound up being a loss.

“We got the numbers right … (and) we leave a zero technique unblocked and they get us minus-one,” Venables said. “You lose momentum and you lose confidence in those moments and those are things that you can’t do.”

Venables said having Jake Maikkula and Ryan Fodje returning after missing the opener, and with Michael Fasusi out, there was some rust being knocked off, especially with Fodje switching positions.

“We don’t have great depth but we’ve got to create some depth by some guys playing different positions,” Venables said.

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