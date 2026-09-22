'100%': Oklahoma OL Heath Ozaeta Says Sooners can Turn Things Around up Front, With Run Game

NORMAN — Heath Ozaeta knew the questions were going to come.

“Obviously you all know, you’re going to keep saying this to me,” the Oklahoma guard said in answering the second question he was asked following Monday’s practice. “I don’t think one day is going to define us going forward.”

The Sooners’ offensive shortcomings were many in last week’s 14-6 win over New Mexico.

They averaged just 1.9 yards per run finishing with just 61 yards on the ground. John Mateer threw two interceptions. Wide receivers other than Isaiah Sategna combined for just four catches for 29 yards.

At the center of the issues was one that can’t be as easily qualified with numbers.

The offense line has not been good.

Part of that can certainly be attributed to not having their full expected starting group yet this year.

Right guard Ryan Fodje and center Jake Maikkula missed the opener. Michael Fasusi has missed the last two games, forcing Fodje to move over to Fasusi’s left tackle spot.

But while Fasusi’s return, which is expected to happen Saturday when the now-unranked Sooners play No. 2 Georgia in Athens, Ga., will be a help, the offensive line problems have gone beyond just the lineup shuffling.

Ozaeta expressed confidence the group will be able to turn things around though, even with the daunting task ahead of them in the coming weeks.

“Our preparation,” Ozaeta said when asked the basis for that confidence. “I think being a competitor, one, never going into anything thinking not with confidence. I think we have a lot of talent. I think we have some of the best coaches in the country. So I think that gives me confidence.”

Oklahoma’s offensive players spent plenty of time over the offseason talking about the renewed focus on the running game.

Through three games, the Sooners are rushing for just 110.3 yards per game. Lloyd Avant is their leading rusher with 141 yards on the ground.

Can Oklahoma still run the football?

“100%,” Ozaeta said, repeating it twice.

The senior explained his reasons.

“I’ve seen it,” Ozaeta said. “I’ve seen it through spring ball, through fall camp. I saw it in Week One. I’ve seen us do it, I know we can do it, just time to take it to the field and execute.”

In reviewing the film, Ozaeta said the differences between success and failure were minor.

“There was probably five, six, seven runs where we’re one guy making a block or breaking a tackle from huge runs,” Ozaeta said. “So I think it’s just the smallest details and things like you’re one foot to the side where you’re not supposed to be, you’re just one step. I think just those small things we clean up and we would’ve broke a lot.”

Ozaeta said the response at practice Monday was encouraging. But that comes after Sooners coach Brent Venables and offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle said the week of practices leading into the New Mexico game was excellent.

“Our response was good,” Ozaeta said. “I mean, it’s what we do. Obviously we didn’t play up to our standard, my standard or our coaches’ standard.

“You really got two options after that — you can kind of just roll over and sulk and be sad about it or you can get up and do something about it and I think we as an offense had a good start to the week.”

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