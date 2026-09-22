Why Georgia Thinks Highly of Oklahoma QB John Mateer: 'He Can Do Anything'

ATHENS, GA — Regardless of any point spread or what perceptions exist about the Oklahoma offense, Georgia is coming into Saturday’s home game against the Sooners with their defense on high alert.

It seems OU quarterback John Mateer has set off alarms on the Bulldog defense.

“A guy like that, he can make … plays with his legs, his arms, he can do anything,” Georgia linebacker Justin Williams said Monday. “So, just looking forward to stopping him.”

“Obviously his athleticism pops out at you,” said head coach Kirby Smart. “He's hard to tackle. He breaks a lot of tackles. He's tough. You talk about the run game — he runs inside, he runs outside. He runs to pass. He scrambles to throw. He's made explosives with his legs.”

Mateer has thrown three interceptions this season — one resulted in a backbreaking touchdown in the loss at Michigan, one was on the third play of the game against New Mexico, and one turned into a Lobos field goal in a one-score win.

Mateer is completing 63 percent of his throws, which ranks tied for 83rd in the nation among FBS teams (one spot ahead of Michigan’s Bryce Underwood, two spots ahead of UNLV and former Sooner QB Jackson Arnold and four spots ahead of Texas’ Arch Manning).

Mateer is also second on the team with 69 rushing yards through three games, an average of 2.65 yards per carry. He has accounted for three touchdowns (all passes), which ranks 70th nationally.

“He can make plays,” Williams said, “so when somebody can make plays, you just have to be willing to do the best that you can to stop him from making those plays. So he's a great quarterback overall, and he has really talented people around him.”

One of Mateer’s teammates the Bulldogs have definitely noticed on film is wide receiver Isaiah Sategna, who played three years at Arkansas before coming to Norman last year.

“He's really explosive,” Smart said. “That usually comes from speed. It comes from confidence. He can accelerate from point A to point B really fast. He's a great returner. He's got great hands.

Sategna currently ranks 22nd nationally in all-purpose yards at 127.7 per game. That includes 186 receiving and 186 more on punt returns and kickoff returns.

“They find schemes, find ways to get him touches,” Smart said. “He has to touch the ball to be explosive, and they've done a good job with that. You look at the history at what he's been able to do in the return game and being able to touch the ball. He is a very good playmaker.”

Realistically, Oklahoma’s run game doesn’t scare anyone — particularly a defense like Georgia. The Sooners managed a total of 61 yards last week against New Mexico.

For the season, OU is averaging 110.3 yards per game on the ground, which ranks No. 123 in the nation. The Sooners’ average of 3.31 yards per carry ranks No. 128 among FBS teams.

So it’s Mateer that Georgia is set on stopping.

Smart noted Mateer’s “growth” since last season — at least on film.

“You saw his highlights and you saw the things he's done,” Smart said. “He's become even more that way this year in terms of understanding our conference, when to run, when not to. He's done a good job of it.”

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