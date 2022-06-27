2022 Oklahoma Preview: Ranking the Opponents' DBs

AllSooners.com ranked the top five defensive backs the Oklahoma Sooners will face in 2022.

Over the past week, AllSooners.com has been ranking the top skill position players the Oklahoma Sooners will face in the 2022 season, continuing today with the defensive backs.

5. Jabbar Muhammad, Oklahoma State

Jabbar Muhammad stood out for Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl against Notre Dame Joe Camporeale / USA TODAY Sports

Jabbar Muhammad took the 2020 season to get his feet under him, and last year he proved to be a valuable rotation player for the Cowboys.

The DeSoto, TX, product saw action in every single game for Oklahoma State a year ago, but really got to shine in the Cowboys’ season finale.

Muhammad got the start in the Fiesta Bowl against Notre Dame, and looked right at home starting on the back end for OSU. Against the Fighting Irish, he totaled eight tackles and defended a pair of passes.

As the roster churned this offseason, Muhammad is primed to take on a much larger role for new defensive coordinator Derek Mason this season.

The former 3-star recruit should slot in nicely, and improve on his 23 tackles, 0.5 quarterback sacks and three passes defended from the 2021 campaign.

Read More 2022 Oklahoma Preview:

4. Charles Woods, West Virginia

Charles Woods established himself for West Virginia late into the 2021 season Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY Sports

Charles Woods took a little bit of time to get acclimated at West Virginia in 2021.

A transfer from Illinois State, Woods’ 2020 season was shut down due to COVID-19, meaning he had to work his way back into football and adjust to the level of play in the Big 12 at the same time.

Once he got his feet under him, however, Woods started to make an impact for the Mountaineers.

Woods bounced between safety and corner before he settled in as a starting cornerback in late October.

In his first start against TCU, Woods came up clutch with a late interception off the arm of Max Duggan, helping the Mountaineers extend the lead and close out a crucial win against the Horned Frogs.

Now with another offseason under his belt, Woods should be a key player for the Mountaineers from the jump in 2022.

3. Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Texas Tech

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson finished third in the Big 12 in interceptions last year for the Texas Tech Red Raiders Joe Rondone / The Commercial Appeal-USA TODAY NETWORK

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson missed Texas Tech’s season opener against Houston with an injury, but then he never looked back for the Red Raiders.

Making seven starts at safety for Texas Tech, Taylor-Demerson proved to have a knack for making big plays as he hauled in three interceptions on the year while stepping in to make 10 pass breakups.

Taylor-Demerson set a career-high with eight tackles against Oklahoma, and then matched it a week later against Kansas State, all while finishing third in the Big 12 in interceptions.

Now, the former Carl Albert High School star will get to apply his skills under new Texas Tech defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter as new head coach Joey McGuire strives to bring a higher standard back to the Red Raider defense.

2. Jason Taylor II, Oklahoma State

Jason Taylor II came up with a huge interception for Oklahoma State, returning it for a touchdown against the Texas Longhorns Scott Wachter / USA TODAY Sports

Jason Taylor II stepped into a much larger role as a starter for Oklahoma State last year and looked right at home.

Starting 13 games for the Cowboys, Taylor made big plays all over the field.

Taylor announced himself early in the year with a crucial field goal block against Boise State to help OSU maintain a late lead, and then he carried that momentum into conference play.

Against Texas, Taylor chased in for an 85-yard pick six to help flip the momentum.

In total, finished last year with 48 tackles, 6.5 tackles or loss, 2.5 quarterback sacks, two interceptions, four pass breakups and a forced fumble.

1. Al Walcott, Baylor

Al Walcott will be a key member of the Baylor secondary in 2022 Jerome Miron / USA TODAY Sports

Al Walcott’s close to the 2021 season should bring excitement about what the Wilmington, NC, product can bring to the table in 2022.

The Baylor corner started the final eight games of the year for Dave Aranda’s defense, including an excellent performance in the Sugar Bowl.

Walcott sparked the Bears with a 96-yard interception that he took back for a score, putting the cherry on top of a nice junior season in Waco.

He finished the year with 30 total tackles and three interceptions — including an interception of Oklahoma’s Caleb Williams in Baylor’s 27-14 victory over the Sooners.

Walcott was also credited with five pass breakups on the year, and will be carrying plenty of momentum into this season for the Bears.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.