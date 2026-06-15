2024 Danny Stutsman Tops Brent Venables’ Top Five Oklahoma Player Seasons

Danny Stutsman had better statistical seasons than 2024, but his swan song in Norman acheived more heights than numbers could quantify.

Oklahoma's first season in the SEC was the culmination of everything Brent Venables had built to that point. When he was hired as head coach in late 2021, most questions centered on the Sooners would fare in the toughest conference in America after dominating the Big 12 for decades.

Venables' work was cut out for him. The defenses had been neglected during the final years of Bob Stoops' tenure, while Lincoln Riley refused to do much else to help fix it. But Venables inherited a talented linebacker in Stutsman, who performed well in a limited role as a true freshman in 2021.

Stutsman was to be the lightning rod for Venables' new Oklahoma defenses. If that side of the ball was to truly improve, Stutsman would announce it to the college football world with blazing sideline-to-sideline speed and punshing hits.

Oklahoma linebacker Danny Stutsman speaking at Omni Dallas Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Brett Patzke-Imagn Images | Brett Patzke-Imagn Images

2022 saw Stutsman's production highs. He logged 125 tackles — No. 16 in program history for a single season and fourth since 2000 — 10.5 tackles for loss with three sacks and two interceptions.

His high numbers were thanks to him playing a career-high 992 snaps per Pro Football Focus. It was 270 more snaps than his next-highest snap total in 2023. Due to playing so much, Stutsman's play would suffer late into games, which played a large role in Oklahoma's 6-7 season.

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Stutsman grew into a nationally recognized player in 2023. His impassioned speech leading into OU's upset win over Texas highlighted the season. Despite a year where he logged 104 tackles, including 1 tackles for loss and three sacks, the other side of Stutsman's 2023 was bogged down by an ankle injury that saw him miss most of the Sooners' two regular season losses.

2024 was to be the season that the defense was to reveal itself as a national strength within the SEC. Stutsman was the posterboy of the program, returning for his senior season.

Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Danny Stutsman (28) is introduced during senior night before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Alabama Crimson Tide | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Unfortunatley for the Sooners, another 6-7 season was their fate for 2024. Stutsman and the defense had very little to do with the abysmal start in year one of the SEC — much of the blame rested on Venables' decision to promote Seth Littrell to offensive coordinator and Jackson Arnold's inability to play up to his recruiting billing.

Still, Stutsman and the defense kept Oklahoma in many of their games in conference play. His numbers were still outstanding — 109 tackles, eight tackles for loss and one sack. For his play, Stutsman became OU's 168th All-American with a consensus nod.

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It may seem strange to rank Stutsman's 2024 due to the lack of team success that followed, coupled with him having stronger individual seasons during his time in college.

But Stutsman's decision to remain at OU for his senior season showed that Venables' players were bought in on doing more than just winning the next game — they wanted to build a program. Stutsman's status as the face of the defense, the side of the ball most associated with Venables, made his return a statement of that desire.

Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Danny Stutsman (28) celebrates with fans after a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Alabama Crimson Tide | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For his efforts, Stutsman got to enjoy a finale to remember on senior night when the Sooners upset Alabama. He was drafted in the fourth round of the NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints where he has carved out a starting role.

Most importantly, Stutsman's play and belief helped build the Sooners defense back among the elites of the sport.