Kip Lewis' 2024 Fourth on Top Five Player Seasons Under Brent Venables at Oklahoma

Coming in at No. 4 on the Top Five List of Single-Season Performances in the Brent Venables era is Kip Lewis' 2024.

2024 was both an impactful and forgettable year for the Sooners. The inaugural season in the SEC quickly fell off due to busts at offensive coordinator and quarterback. For Venables, it would be his second 6-7 season in his three years as head coach.

For Lewis, there were certainly frustrations. But one of Venables' primary goals when he was hired — repairing the defense — began to truly reveal itself in 2024, with Lewis being one of the primary catalysts.

Even in the shadow created by All-American linebacker Danny Stutsman's presence, Lewis' 2024 was loud.

Oklahoma linebacker Kip Lewis talks to Owen Heinecke during one of the Brent Venables Football Camps. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Lewis' career began when Venables arrived in 2022. His first bit of action came in Oklahoma's 49-0 loss toTexas. He was only credited for one tackle in the game, but Sooner fans quickly identified a somewhat undersized linebacker who showed fearlessness in attacking ball carriers and blockers.

In 2023, the Carthage, TX, native saw his role increase. He became a key rotational piece in Venables' defensive schemes — playing a huge part in the goal line stand in the victory over Texas in 2023.

In a loss to Kansas that season, Stutsman injured his ankle and missed the next two games — thrusting Lewis into a starting role.

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In his first start in the final Bedlam game, Lewis exploded for 15 tackles (nine solo) in a performance that seemed to forecast events to come for the young linebacker.

OU was confident that their linebacking corps with Stutsman returning and Lewis' growth in big moments in 2023. Lewis did his part, totaling 65 tackles in pushing the Sooner defense higher and higher in statistical rankings.

But the number two was the most important contribution from Lewis that year — the two interceptions. They were dubbed simply the "Kip Six."

The first came in Oklahoma's first SEC road trip and first visit to Auburn. With true freshman Michael Hawkins Jr. at quarterback and OU limping into the contest a week after a lackluster defeat to Tennessee, not many gave the Sooners a shot against the Tigers.

Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Kip Lewis (10) celebrates his pick six as Auburn Tigers take on Oklahoma Sooners at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. Oklahoma Sooners defeated Auburn Tigers 27-21. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It was a sloppy game, but OU found themselves down five with just over four minutes to go. That's when the Sooner defense baited Auburn quarterback Peyton Thorne into throwing a quick slant off of a faux-blitz.

Lewis, who nearly fell on the play after retreating from the faux-blitz, rebounded himself and stepped in front of the pass, intercepting it, and returning it 61 yards for a touchdown. Oklahoma, who had been down by as many as 11 in the fourth quarter, had the lead thanks to Lewis' heroics.

OU held on to win against the Tigers, but it wouldn't be Lewis' only "Kip Six" against a team from the Yellowhammer State.

By late November that season, Oklahoma knew their season was a failure. They entered their final home game of 2024 against No. 7 Alabama at 5-5 with little else to do but try and keep the Crimson Tide from going to another College Football Playoff.

Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Kip Lewis (10) retuns an interception for a touchdown in front of Alabama Crimson Tide tight end Robbie Ouzts (45) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Oklahoma won 24-3. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As fate would have it, the night belonged to the Sooners.

Oklahoma led 17-3 in a potential stunner deep into the third quarter. The explosive Tide offense seemed due for a big play to seize all momentum away from the home crowd.

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe dropped back to throw a quick out route for a medium gain. The only problem was that's exactly the zone Lewis was inhabiting. Lewis then housed it 49-yards for a score that led to deafening roars from Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. With the score now at 24-3, OU rode Lewis' momentum to an upset victory.

A bad season with two unforgettable moments in Sooner Magic lore thanks to Lewis.