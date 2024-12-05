Why New Oklahoma QB Jett Niu Was 'In Shock' When Brent Venables Called
NORMAN — It all happened so fast. Which is probably good when your first name is Jett.
New Oklahoma quarterback Jett Niu's flip from Oklahoma State to Oklahoma on National Signing Day all took place in "the blink of an eye," he said. "It was really exciting."
Niu's existing relationship with new offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle was the spark that sent Niu from Stillwater to Norman — from Utah to Norman, actually. Arbuckle recruited Niu when he was OC at Washington State, and it all fell into place when Arbuckle got the OU job.
“Me and him just really have had a good connection,” Niu told Sooners On SI in a phone interview Wednesday night. “He just goes in and attacks the defense. And I mean, really just throws the ball over them.”
Niu is the lone quarterback signed by Oklahoma in the class of 2025. His commitment comes two weeks after Kevin Sperry of Denton, TX, flipped from OU to Florida State.
Niu’s addition gives the Sooners much-needed depth and youth in their quarterback room.
“Really felt like we needed, foundationally, to have a freshman quarterback in the room and we were able to get Jett,” Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said.
Niu is rated as a 3-star prospect by 247 Sports, and he is the No. 82 quarterback in the class of 2025. In his last two seasons at Lehi High School, Niu threw for 5,669 yards, 60 touchdowns and 20 interceptions.
“He's a really skilled, developed quarterback,” Venables said. “He's got a great frame.”
Niu stands 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds. Though Venables admitted that his new quarterback will likely need to add some weight to his frame, the third-year OU coach raved about Niu’s overall game.
“His mechanics and fundamentals are exceptional,” Venables said. "The way he climbs the pocket, his accuracy, his ability to push the ball down field, his instincts. Incredible quickness in his release and great communication (and) leadership qualities.”
Niu also acknowledged he needs to get bigger and stronger to play in the SEC. To that end, he'll start right away when he enrolls in January and begins winter workouts.
The flip comes just two days after Oklahoma hired Arbuckle to be the Sooners’ new offensive coordinator.
"He's an outstanding coach," Niu said. "He develops his QB really well, and I really liked how he ran his offense."
Arbuckle comes to Norman from Washington State, where he held the same position for two seasons. Under Arbuckle, the Cougars averaged 440.4 yards and 36.8 points per game in 2024.
Niu went on two unofficial visits to Pullman and instantly connected with Arbuckle, he told Sooners on SI.
Once Arbuckle landed the offensive coordinator job at Oklahoma on Monday, he moved in quickly on Niu. The Sooners’ new offensive guru contacted Venables about Niu to make a late push on the Utah prospect. Venables made the initial call, and then Niu called Arbuckle.
"it was all kind of happening so fast, and I was really just in shock at first," Niu said, "and then I kind of talked it over with my family. And we prayed about it and, I mean, just felt like that this was a decision that I needed to make for my future, and just moved on with it."
One thing led to another, and Niu opted to don Crimson and Cream instead of Orange and Black. It was not, however, an easy decision after being committd to Oklahoma State for months.
"I mean, it definitely was hard. It was very difficult decision," he said, "especially because Oklahoma State, I mean, I love everything about their coaching staff and I love, I mean, coach (Tim) Rattay, he's an awesome coach, and really knows what he's talking about.
“I just feel like there's more opportunity for me over here (at OU),” Niu said. “I know there have been multiple quarterbacks that have come from Oklahoma that are still in the league right now, and I know that can just be my next step to progressing towards that goal (of playing in the NFL).”
Niu joins Oklahoma in a period when the quarterback situation is uncertain.
Sophomore quarterback Jackson Arnold, who started 10 games for the Sooners in 2024, is expected to enter the transfer portal, per ESPN. Arnold’s backup, Michael Hawkins, has not announced whether or not he will enter the portal.
It’s also possible that WSU starter John Mateer could transfer to OU. A third-year sophomore, Mateer is originally from Little Elm, TX, a suburb of the Dallas-Fort Worth area and thrived in his one season under Arbuckle.
Mateer has not yet entered the transfer portal as of Wednesday night.
Regardless of what Oklahoma’s quarterback room looks like in 2025, Niu’s signing gives the Sooners another option at a position where they struggled in 2024, and he sounds like he's ready to work for anything he gets.
"I just anticipate working, working hard," he said. "I mean, I know it's going to be (tough). ... I've heard the SEC is no joke, and I think I'm ready for that. And I'm just, I'm going over there just to go compete, and my goal is to outwork everyone over there, and just anywhere. I mean, that's just always been a goal of mine."