Alamo Bowl: Q&A With Ducks Digest

SI Sooners exchanged a Q&A this week with Max Torres, publisher of Ducks Digest. (Follow Ducks Digest coverage here.) Here’s what Torres said about tonight’s Alamo Bowl from an Oregon perspective:

Q: Oregon’s biggest strength?

A: The Ducks’ biggest strength all year has been running the ball. Part of that is due to high level offensive line play and a great stable of running backs, but it’s also due in part to a very underwhelming passing attack. Travis Dye and Byron Cardwell are the names to watch at running back, but Anthony Brown has done a majority of his damage with his legs this season. If Oklahoma can take away or slow down the run it could be a long day for the Ducks on offense.

Q: How much do you think the team will be impacted by opt outs and transfers?

A: This team will be impacted pretty significantly by opt outs and transfers. More of the impact will likely be felt on defense since that’s where most of the absences and losses to the NFL Draft or transfer portal will be felt. The secondary is going to be filled out by a lot of youth tomorrow at cornerback. The Ducks will also be missing some keys pieces along defensive line.

Q: What makes Anthony Brown special?

A: Brown is a better runner than he is a passer. Something you typically don’t want to say about your quarterback. He’s a big body that can make some guys miss and run through contact. If his target is short or a check down that’s in his comfort zone. But he’s been lacking a consistent deep ball all of 2021, which has largely handicapped the offense.

Q: A player you don’t think is getting enough buzz?

A: True freshman offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson is a name that isn’t getting enough buzz. He was one of the lower rated offensive linemen in the 2021 recruiting class but didn’t take long to earn playing time at various positions. Now in the Alamo Bowl he figures to contribute along the defensive line due to depth issues. He’s a fierce competitor and has great burst and bend for a lineman his size. Keep an eye on him against the Sooners Wednesday.

Q: Score prediction?

A: 35-20 Oklahoma. This might be me being generous. The Ducks and the Sooners will be without a lot of their key players due to opt outs, but I think Oregon will be affected more in this regard. Their youth in the secondary will be tested without Mykael Wright and DJ James, and they're missing some contributors along the defensive line as well which has resulted in true freshman Jackson Powers-Johnson flipping to defense for this game. If Brown starts as expected, Caleb Williams gives Oklahoma the advantage at quarterback. I don't think the Ducks will be able to keep up with the Sooners and it could be ugly if Oregon doesn't show some fight and play with consistency.