Another Oklahoma Offensive Lineman is Headed to the Transfer Portal

Another Oklahoma offensive lineman is headed toward the transfer portal.

Jacob Sexton announced he’s departing to test the portal waters on Tuesday.

I have entered the Transfer Portal with one year of eligibility remaining. pic.twitter.com/9hDYxVbB5v — JACOB SEXTON7️⃣6️⃣ (@Jacob_Sexton_) December 23, 2025

“After careful reflection, prayer, and many conversations with my family and loved ones, I have decided to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal with 1 year of eligibility remaining,” Sexton said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “I am thankful for my time at the University of Oklahoma. Thank you to my coaches and teammates for playing a major role in my growth both on and off the field. The lessons, relationships, and experiences I’ve gained in Norman will always stay with me.”

He signed with the Sooners as a 4-star prospect and immediately appeared in 10 games as a true freshman in 2022, but he sustained an injury in the Cheez-It Bowl, an unfortunate bit of foreshadowing for his OU career.

Sexton then started four games at right tackle and made seven appearances in 2023, with the starts coming in Oklahoma’s final four games.

He then started the first eight games of the 2024 season before sustaining another injury that cost him the rest of the year.

Sexton played six snaps on offense in 2025, per Pro Football Focus, and he will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Injuries gutted the careers of both Sexton and fellow Class of 2022 signee Jake Taylor.

The duo were the only two offensive linemen that were signed by the Sooners in the 2022 class, which has led to an overreliance by o-line coach Bill Bedenbaugh on building his unit through the transfer portal.

Sexton’s departure means the Sooners will lose an experienced depth piece, but it should not have a major impact on the starting lineup in 2026.

Michael Fasusi enters the year as OU’s left tackle after gaining crucial experience as a true freshman in 2025. On the other side of the line, classmate Ryan Fodje is primed to start at right tackle.

OU returns Eddy Pierre-Louis, who will be a redshirt sophomore in 2026, as one of its guards and center Jake Maikkula can return as well.

Bedenbaugh and general manager Jim Nagy need to replace right guard Febechi Nwaiwu this offseason, a need that will likely be filled through a transfer portal addition.

Lineman Isaiah Autry-Dent announced his entrance into the portal on Monday after playing just one contest in three years at Oklahoma.

The Sooners are also set to lose tight end Kaden Helms.

On defense, linebacker Kobie McKinzie will enter the portal, as will defensive back Kendel Dolby.

This offseason, there will only be one transfer portal window for players to enter.

The window begins on Jan. 2, and it will run through Jan. 16.

Players just have to have their information entered into the portal by the time it closes, though they can enroll at their new schools beyond Jan. 16.