Oklahoma Adds to 2026 Class With Commitment From Three-Star CB

NORMAN — Oklahoma added to its 2026 class Wednesday, picking up a commitment from cornerback LeBron Bauer, Rivals' Hayes Fawcett reported.

The 5-foot-11, 165-pound Bauer had offers that included Boise State, Oregon State and New Mexico.

He is a three-star prospect according to the 247 Composite rankings.

Bauer had five interceptions last season as a senior, helping Allen (Texas) to a 14-1 record and a run to the Class 6A D-I semifinals in Texas.

He also played considerable time on special teams.

BREAKING: Class of 2026 CB LeBron Bauer has Committed to Oklahoma, he tells me for @Rivals



“Sooner Nation, let’s do it!”https://t.co/sZfVwy98HI pic.twitter.com/WTl7xP4WNR — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 4, 2026

Read More Oklahoma Football

Oklahoma general manager Jim Nagy had teased Bauer's commitment Tuesday night, posting on X (formerly Twitter) that the Sooners were going to add to their 2026 class.

Bauer becomes the second cornerback in the class, joining California product Derrick Johnson II, who signed in December.

The Sooners also added a pair of cornerbacks in the transfer ports — Prince Ijioma from Mississippi Valley State and Dakoda Fields from Oregon.

Bauer's commitment comes even as Oklahoma is searching for a cornerbacks coach.

Jay Valai, who had coached corners for the Sooners since Brent Venables' arrival four seasons ago, is going to the NFL to coach cornerbacks for the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills recently hired Joe Brady as head coach.

Valai posted a goodbye to Oklahoma on Wednesday.

"Oklahoma will always be a special place, and it's the people who make it that way," Valai posted, in part, on X.

The Sooners return a pair of starters at cornerback next season, including Courtland Guillory, who became just the second true freshman to start at cornerback in a season opener for OU last season, and Eli Bowen.

Jacobe Johnson has plenty of experience at the position but outside of those three, there is little experience.

Jeremiah Newcombe and Trystan Haynes could be in the mix for playing time there, as well as Fields and Ijioma.

Wednesday opens up the February signing period, which was long the primary signing day for high school prospects.

The importance of the February signing period has diminished greatly in recent years since high school players were allowed to sign in December.