Oklahoma Adds Former Washington State WR via Transfer Portal

Oklahoma landed another receiver out of the transfer portal on Sunday.

Former Washington State pass catcher Mackenzie Alleyne announced his commitment to the Sooners on Instagram.

Alleyne had one year of crossover with current OU offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle and quarterback John Mateer.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound receiver walked on with the Cougars in 2024. Though he did not appear in a game, he was heavily involved on Washington State’s scout team during his redshirt season.

Last year, he played a limited role.

He caught four passes for 72 yards and one score as a redshirt freshman.

His best performance came in the Idaho Potato Bowl, where he caught three passes for 63 yards and his lone touchdown.

Alleyne will have three years of eligibility remaining once he arrives in Norman.

Oklahoma’s front office is rebuilding the Sooners’ wide receiver room through the portal.

Receivers Deion Burks and Keontez Lewis graduated at the end of the 2025 season, and while there is optimism that leading receiver Isaiah Sategna will return in 2026, OU needed to put more weapons around Mateer.

The additions started with Virginia’s Trell Harris.

Harris caught 59 passes for 847 yards and five scores last year, and as a result of his outstanding season, he earned Third Team All-ACC honors.

Oklahoma also went south of the Red River to add former Texas receiver Parker Livingstone.

The 6-4 pass catcher hauled in 29 receptions for 516 yards and six scores last year for the Longhorns.

OU also added a pair of tight ends out of the transfer portal.

Former Florida tight end Hayden Hansen, who stands just shy of 6-8, will be in Norman in 2026, as will former Colorado State tight end Rocky Beers.

Hansen and Beers will work with new Oklahoma tight ends coach Jason Witten to transform a position group that has greatly underperformed over the last four seasons.

This offseason, there will only be one transfer portal window for players to enter.

The window opened on Jan. 2, and it will run through Jan. 16.

Players just have to have their information entered into the portal by the time it closes, though they can enroll at their new schools beyond Jan. 16.