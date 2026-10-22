Why Oklahoma DTs Coach Todd Bates has Stayed ‘Planted’ in Norman

NORMAN — Oklahoma defensive tackles coach Todd Bates doesn’t plan on jumping ship any time soon.

Bates, who has been on OU’s staff since 2022, has helped the Sooners’ defense improve in each year since his arrival.

Only 43 years old, Bates will have plenty of opportunities to become a defensive coordinator or head coach if that’s what he chooses. But right now, his focus is solely on Oklahoma.

“I believe in growing where you’re planted,” Bates said on Tuesday. “I believe that (it’s) not your time, (it’s) God’s time and you’ll know when that’s right because the right opportunity will come around for you.”

Bates played at Alabama from 2001 to 2004 before briefly playing in the NFL. He then coached at high schools and small colleges until 2017, when Clemson hired Bates to become its defensive line coach.

At Clemson — where he coached with former Tigers defensive coordinator and current OU coach Brent Venables — Bates proved that he was a rising star in the coaching world.

During Bates’ five seasons on Clemson’s staff, the Tigers led the nation in sacks and tackles for loss. He was also one of college football’s top recruiters and helped Clemson win the national championship in 2018.

Bates has been similarly impactful since joining Venables’ staff at Oklahoma.

In each of Bates’ first four years in Norman, the Sooners placed in the top 15 nationally in tackles for loss. Last year, OU led college football in sacks per game (3.5) and tackles for loss per game (9.4).

And while the Sooners are currently 3-3, the defense has done its part. OU ranks second in total defense (260.7 yards allowed per game) and have already logged 18 sacks.

Bates believes that his decade spent with Venables has allowed him to steadily improve as a coach.

“I have been learning a lot. Coach Venables gives me a lot of opportunity to be around the players,” Bates said. “I just pour into the guys — not just my position — and try to make an impact that way and grow in the role that I have.”

Bates is still young, and he said he has “ambitions” to take on a larger role in the future. But for now, he is content with growing on Venables’ staff and helping Oklahoma’s defensive tackle room become better every year.

“If you do well with what you have, man, the Lord will bless you with more,” Bates said. “And that’s what I have been believing my whole life, and that is how I attack every day.”

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