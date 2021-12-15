Bob Stoops Lays Out Oklahoma Coaching Assignments for Alamo Bowl

OU's interim coach expresses appreciation even to those coaches leaving for USC and elsewhere for sticking around and coaching the Sooners' bowl game.

Oklahoma’s staffing issues appear to be cleared up for the upcoming Alamo Bowl.

Plenty of staff members will be following Lincoln Riley to USC, leaving questions if the Sooners would be able to field a full coaching staff.

But on Wednesday, interim head coach Bob Stoops laid out the plans for the staff for the next couple of weeks.

Defensive line coach Calvin Thibodeaux, inside linebacker coach Brian Odom and outside linebacker/defensive ends coach Jamar Cain will return to coach their positions for the Alamo Bowl, Stoops said.

"I really appreciate Calvin Thibodeaux, Brian Odom and Jamar Cain came back to to help our guys finish," Stoops said. "They've been in the office working on the game plan. They want to finish this with a win and help our players get an opportunity to win."

Stoops also confirmed Odom will call the plays for the defense against Oregon.

Graduate assistant Will Johnson will get elevated for the bowl as well, helping fill the void left by defensive backs coach Roy Manning.

Offensively, Stoops said Cale Gundy will call the plays, but Gundy will work hand in hand with offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh to piece the game plan together.

Ty Darlington will help serve as the quarterbacks coach for the Alamo Bowl, and offensive analyst Connor McQueen will also help the offensive staff on the field.

"(Darlington's) been in Coach Riley's room every day for the last two years," Stoops said. "He understands how that all goes."

Special teams quality control coach Ryan Dougherty will serve as the special teams Coordinator against Oregon.

