Brent Venables Announces Oklahoma Receiver No Longer With Program

Jayden Gibson played a major role in the Sooners' offense in 2023, but Brent Venables announced his departure from the program on Wednesday.

Carson Field

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables revealed on his weekly SEC teleconference that wide receiver Jayden Gibson is no longer a part of the program.

“Jayden’s no longer with the team,” Venables said.

Venables didn’t elaborate any further as to why Gibson is no longer on the team. Gibson was still listed on the roster on the University of Oklahoma’s athletic website before the teleconference, but his name has since been removed.

Gibson missed the entire 2024 season with a knee injury, and he did not appear in any of Oklahoma’s first six games of 2025.

During spring ball, Venables confirmed that Gibson was still part of the program despite suffering a setback in regards to his injury.

“Jayden was working some routes on air and might have had a small setback,” Venables said on March 25. “We'll get the final word back on that. So I don't want to really say anything in that regard.”

The wide receiver’s best year came in 2023, when Oklahoma finished 10-3 and made it to the Alamo Bowl.

As a sophomore that season, Gibson caught 14 passes for 375 yards and five touchdowns. He caught a touchdown pass in each of the Sooners’ final three regular-season games and made his first-ever start in the Alamo Bowl, which OU lost to Arizona.

Before that, Gibson caught one pass for 12 yards against TCU as a true freshman in 2022. He played in nine games that year, primarily appearing on special teams.

Oklahoma Sooners, Jayden Gibson
Oklahoma receiver Jayden Gibson looks on during a drill at practice. / Ryan Chapman / Sooners on SI

Out of high school, Gibson was a can’t-miss prospect. The wideout was a consensus 4-star recruit from Florida, and he chose the Sooners over offers from Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia and Miami.

The Sooners have gotten plenty of production from their wide receiver room so far in 2025 without Gibson.

Arkansas transfer Isaiah Sategna leads OU with 420 yards and three touchdowns through the Sooners’ first six games. Additionally, tight end Jaren Kanak and wide receiver Deion Burks have 348 and 339 yards so far, respectively, which are both higher than what OU’s leading 2024 target — tight end Bauer Sharp — finished the season with (324).

Oklahoma will play against South Carolina on Saturday, looking to bounce back from its 23-6 loss to Texas in the Red River Rivalry.

Carson Field
CARSON FIELD

Carson Field has worked full-time in the sports media industry since 2020 in Colorado, Texas and Wyoming as well as nationally, and he has earned degrees from Arizona State University and Texas A&M University. When he isn’t covering the Sooners, he’s likely golfing, fishing or doing something else outdoors. Twitter: https://x.com/carsondfield

