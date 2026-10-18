Brent Venables Defends Fake Field Goal Decision in Oklahoma's Loss to Kentucky

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s offense actually moved the ball consistently in the first half against Kentucky.

OU’s first drive was derailed by a failed trick play, then Brent Venables’ decision to run a fake field goal on the 10-yard line blew up on the Sooners’ second drive.

Punter Jacob Ulrich, who also serves as the holder, picked the ball up and trotted toward the line of scrimmage before jumping up to try to find tight end Rocky Beers, who was open with space to move into the end zone.

Ulrich’s jump pass sailed to the right of its intended target and ended up in an interception that was downed for a touchback.

I feel like we're watching trick plays fail at a record rate. pic.twitter.com/cICUM085TV — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) October 18, 2026

Not only did the Sooners come away without any points, Kentucky actually ended up with better field position than if OU had run into a brick wall on fourth-and-2.

After the 21-13 loss, Venables stood by the call.

“Really liked the call. Our guy was open like we thought he would be, and I thought we just missed on the throw,” he said.

Venables suggested that potentially the positioning of the officials affected the throw, as Beers would have had to run through the referee to move farther toward the corner of the end zone, but Ulrich didn’t miss the throw on the official’s side of the play. Ulrich also had pressure closing in on his throwing arm as he leapt up to try and make the play.

“I don't know,” Venables said. “I’ll have to go back and look but I thought the official — we're trying to get the ball in the hole there and obviously didn't execute it.”

The missed opportunity loomed over the rest of the game.

If OU had converted a field goal, it would have been down 7-6.

The Sooners went up 10-7 after a touchdown on the next drive — a lead that could have been 13-7 — and Tate Sandell’s third-quarter field goal extended the lead to 13-7.

Kentucky was able to cash in on John Mateer’s first interception, driving 44 yards in seven plays to take the lead 14-13.

Had the Wildcats been down 16-14, they still might have settled for a field goal themselves to try to go up by one point instead of going for it on fourth-and-3 with a one-point advantage, but Will Stein is one of the most aggressive coaches in the country when it comes to leaving his offense on the field on fourth down.

Venables instead turned his attention to what the offense was unable to do in the second half.

“We had plenty of opportunity there late into the third quarter to knock them out,” Venables said. “We just weren't able to get it done. Couldn't get the stop when we needed to. Couldn't make the conversion when we needed to.”

Oklahoma scored three points on seven second-half possessions — the same number of interceptions thrown by Mateer after halftime.

But Venables has no regrets about leaving three points on the field to let his punter attempt a jump pass near the goal line against the No. 15 team in the country.

“Liked the play call. Wouldn't change it.”

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