COLUMBIA, Mo. — Oklahoma doesn’t need to see anything else from Jason Witten.

The Sooners need to take the interim tag off the legendary tight end and roll with him as the offensive coordinator in 2027 and beyond.

OU’s offense had taken small steps in the first three weeks under Witten’s guidance.

But Saturday at Faurot Field, the Sooners took a leap.

John Mateer threw two interceptions in the first quarter, but the offense rallied to help OU storm back to beat Missouri 34-31.

The defense had an up-and-down night — OU forced a generally steady Tiger offense to turn the ball over three times, but Missouri also totaled 385 passing yards.

It was Witten, Mateer and the offense that won a battle in Columbia that closer resembled the Big 12 shootouts of old than a hard-nosed SEC contest in the second half.

“I’m not really going to talk about that,” Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said when asked if he was ready to take the interim tag off Witten after the game. “To me, that takes away from our achievement here tonight.”

But Venables did heap praise on his interim offensive coordinator.

“He's been fantastic. I've been saying that,” Venables said. “… We talked about third downs and red zone. We talked about that on Monday. … They've been good in the red zone, and prior to Coach Witten taking over, we weren't. We left a lot to be desired in the red zone, but the offensive staff and the players have done a fantastic job the last month down there, third downs and red zones, and that's how we played some good defense and get a little better in the kicking game, and all three complement each other.”

Oklahoma converted on 7-of-13 third downs against Missouri, and the Sooners turned six red zone trips into four touchdowns and a field goal.

Witten has guided the offense through four distinct games over the past month.

The Sooners sucked the air out of The Swamp in his first game at the helm, then overcame terrible weather conditions to beat Mississippi.

Last week, OU was in a tight 7-7 contest and exploded for three touchdowns in the fourth quarter against Texas A&M before winning a shootout in Missouri.

“I think just winning,” Witten said on what he’s shown over the last month. “We're in that business. We signed up for that. We make a decision. And I think now's not the time to try to figure out all the world's problems within a football team, particularly on offense.

“Our time is like, what do we do well? What's the opponent do well? What are the areas that we feel like we can attack them?”

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Witten was a company man when he got the inevitable question about whether he can call plays at this level, but he undoubtedly has played a key role in the four-game winning streak that saw OU finish the regular season at 8-4 overall and 6-3 in SEC play.

“That's for other people to talk about,” Witten said. “I know Coach (Venables) has got a process he's going through, and always been very confident in my ability. I'm proud of the work that we've done. Certainly not just me, but I'm really proud, under those circumstances, of what we've done. Certainly that's given me a lot of confidence of what I can do moving forward.”

Witten couldn’t make drastic changes to the unit he took over from Ben Arbuckle.

No other coaching changes were made, obviously, as the Sooners were in the middle of the season, and Witten had the same group of players at his disposal who struggled at times throughout the first eight games.

“We're not perfect on offense, and certainly there's plays I'd like to have back tonight too,” Witten said.

But steadily, the Sooners got more explosive under Witten and continued to convert in high-leverage situations and score touchdowns in the red zone.

Under Witten’s guidance, the offense scored four touchdowns against Texas A&M. That marked the first time Oklahoma had scored four offensive touchdowns against a Power 4 team since the Sooners battered TCU in the final week of the 2023 season.

Saturday’s 34-point exclamation point against Missouri marked the most points the OU offense has scored since that same contest.

"He took over as OC with players that weren't his, with an offense that wasn't his, and in a season that wasn't supposed to be his," tight end Rocky Beers said of Witten. "... To put him in when we were 4-4 and to say, 'Good luck,' we almost fed him to the dogs. But I mean, he did a great job pulling us together, putting players in the right position to make plays and setting us up to win."

While other Sooners who were asked after the game about Witten's OC candidacy were diplomatic, Beers made his case.

"Of course," Beers said when asked whether Witten should be OU's offensive coordinator next season. "As my tight ends coach and as the interim OC, I think he's a great decision. I think you'd be crazy not to. He's probably the smartest guy on our staff when it comes to football. That dude, I don't know if anybody studies more football tape than that guy right there every day."

Oklahoma will now focus on Early Signing Day, get ready for the transfer portal rush and gear up for a bowl game over the next month, but there should be no doubt as to who the Sooners’ offensive coordinator should be.

“One of the things I've learned, and I'll never cheat that, is the game of football has given me so much,: Witten said. “And one of the reasons I think it's given me so much is being a great teammate and how I've gone about it. So certainly I feel confident.

“… This is big-time football, the best in the country, and to do that in a number of different environments against a number of good opponents.

“I’m just really proud of it and it's given me a lot of confidence and it should give our players a lot of confidence moving forward.”

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