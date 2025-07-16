Brent Venables IDs Freshman, Young Players He Thinks Will Impact Oklahoma
Brent Venables said Wednesday he thinks Oklahoma will have a "better overall product" in 2025 due to a combination of a good influx of new players and a strong bases of returning talent.
Venables later went into details about some of the youngsters he’s looking forward to watching contribute this fall — and he sounds very optimistic.
Venables started with the offensive line, where he said numerous freshmen and redshirt freshmen will have a chance to play this year.
“I would say a couple of the of the guys you'll see a lot of, Eddie Pierre-Louis, who didn't get to campus until last summer, and I think you'll see UK Dan, Daniel Akinkunmi.
“I think you'll see Mike Fasusi, Ryan Fodje, that couple of freshmen offensive linemen that are mature beyond their years, mentally and physically.”
That no doubt creates more competition for a number of older and more experienced linemen like Jacob Sexton, Jake Taylor, Heath Ozaeta and Logan Howland.
Pierre-Louis is a guard. Akinkunmi has worked primarily at guard. Fodje projects as a guard. And Fasusi looks every bit like a multi-year anchor at left tackle.
Venables sounded even more excited when he started identifying the youngsters on defense he is eager to watch develop in 2025.
“Think a few names that you may or may not know,” he started. “(Redshirt freshman defensive end) Danny Okoye, pound for pound, might be the best athlete on our football team. I think (sophomore safety) Reggie Powers is also somebody that's got great position flexibility and plays a lot of different positions for us.
“(Freshman Courtland Guillory is young man from Houston that showed up on campus at corner that loves to compete. That's probably his best quality and trait. He's long, he's super athletic, but he loves to compete, and he shows up every day. He's a dog, and plays with tremendous effort. Lets you coach him hard. So I love that about Courtland.
“Thinking out loud here, inside, I think you'll see a lot more of (sophomore defensive tackle) David Stone as well. (Freshman defensive tackle) Trent Wilson has had a really nice transition
from from high school as well. And then Man-Man, Omarion Robinson, is a guy that got here in January. Has tremendous range, great instincts — natural safety as well.
“Those are the names that jump out at me right away. But the test of the season will tell.”