NORMAN — Ahead of No. 19 Oklahoma's regular-season finale against Missouri, Sooners coach Brent Venables held his weekly press conference Tuesday.

The Sooners have reeled off three consecutive wins to build momentum since Jason Witten took over as interim offensive coordinator.

Venables touched on a variety of topics, including the timeline for naming a permanent offensive coordinator, John Mateer's legacy at OU, player retention heading into the offseason and more.

The final question for Venables was about Thanksgiving and what he was thankful for when it comes to his team.

"Just the fight of our guys," Venables said. "Their willingness to keep showing up."

Here's a few takeaways on Venables' final weekly press conference of the season:

Brent Venables Shies Away from Offensive Coordinator Timeline

Venables was fairly short when asked about the process of deciding on an offensive coordinator moving forward.

"I've talked a lot about the offensive coordinator position, what we're looking for, things of that nature," Venables said. "You guys will find out soon enough where all of that is."

The Sooners' offense has take a step forward under Witten, averaging 357 yards of total offense. The biggest difference has been in the running game where Oklahoma went from averaging 106.8 yards per game on the ground over the first eight games to averaging 161.3 yards on the ground.

That improvement has also led to a big difference in time of possession numbers under Witten.

Venables was able to talk about Witten's approach and how that's translated into greater success.

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"If you don't, they won't," Venables said of Witten's lead-from-the-front approach.

Venables: Retaining Players a Year-Round Job

With the regular-season winding down, attention starts to turn toward what Oklahoma's roster will look like in 2027.

"It's very important," Venables said of the player-retention piece. "It's not just an end-of-season thing even though the final decisions are made then from a timing standpoint."

Venables said he felt good about the players the Sooners would be bringing back.

"I feel good about where we're at," Venables said. "I know we have several guys that have indicated that they plan on being here next year and guys are locked up and all that kind of stuff. Hasn't been real dramatic, and maybe it will be, maybe it won't be, but I feel really good about where we're at that way."

Venables Optimistic About OLs Future

The Sooners figure to bring back at least three key pieces of the offensive line — Michael Fasusi, Noah Best, and Ryan Fodje next year.

The line has been a point of struggle for the Sooners most of the season but has steadily gotten better over the last few weeks.

"It's not a deep foundation but it's a good foundation for the future," Venables said, adding that Oklahoma would likely add pieces in the transfer portal to bolster their depth next season.

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